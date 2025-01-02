Former officer and attorney arrested and interviewed in voice note probe

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

OUTGOING Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander said police arrested and interviewed a former high-ranking officer and an attorney at the centre of a major corruption investigation involving leaked voice recordings.

Mr Fernander said both men were released pending further inquiries as his office awaits the Director of Public Prosecutions’ review and recommendation in the matter.

He suggested the investigation’s scope was broader than initially revealed, saying: “It’s not just the voice note. It goes beyond the voice note.”

The investigation surrounded voice notes that purported to capture a quid-pro-quo arrangement involving a senior police officer, a lawyer and two murdered men, Michael Fox Jr and Dino Smith.

The conversation centred around a $1.5m airport bank car heist in November 2023.

Fox Jr and Smith, both of whom are now dead, were suspects in that matter but were never charged.

Two other men, Oral Roberts, 34, and Akeil Holmes, 26, were charged in connection with the robbery.

Roberts was killed in Fox Hill last year.

The police chief’s comments to reporters followed the resignation of Michael Johnson, the former head of the Central Investigations Department.

Mr Johnson had taken garden leave last year while authorities investigated the case. He was questioned two weeks ago as part of the probe, according to Commissioner Fernander.

Asked if Mr Johnson was pressured to resign based on the findings of the police investigation, Commissioner Fernander said he could not comment on what led to his decision to leave the force.

He told reporters that police could not discharge Mr Johnson because the investigations were still ongoing.

In a statement on Tuesday, Commissioner Fernander confirmed that he had referred matters involving other officers uncovered in the investigation to the incoming deputy police commissioner, who will be responsible for discipline.

Pressed for more details yesterday, the commissioner revealed that more than four officers were implicated.

“That’s why we continue to say that we don’t investigate in the media and the investigators took our time and that’s how we got to where we are today,” he said. “We want to throw the net at the end of the day, not only looking at one individual but as we probe the investigation, we find that a number of other officers were implicated in the matter.”

Commissioner Fernander had promised to report to the public on the matter before the end of last year.

He said police were satisfied with their investigation after completing their due diligence into what he described as a “complex” probe.

He added that he hopes the DPP will provide her recommendation “in a reasonable time.”