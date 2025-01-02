Murder rate up 8% over prior year

By EARYEL BOWLEG

THE country recorded 119 murders in 2024, an eight percent increase from the 110 homicides in 2023, according to The Tribune’s records.

January was the deadliest month, with 21 murders, followed by July with 14. December recorded the lowest number of killings, with five. The final homicides of the year occurred on December 21, when gunmen opened fire at a barbershop in Fox Hill, killing two men and injuring three others, including a seven-year-old boy.

Despite the increase, the 2024 figure remains lower than the 128 murders recorded in 2022.

Outside New Providence, Grand Bahama reported the highest number of murders with seven, followed by Abaco with three. Eleuthera and Bimini each had two murders, while Andros recorded one.

Earlier in the year, The Bahamas’ crime rate drew international attention.

Bahamian tour operators and excursion providers reported significant declines in business, with some estimating a 50 percent drop as tourists expressed fear of venturing beyond their hotels or cruise ships. Many of the killings earlier in the year were believed to be tied to gang-related retaliation.

In response to the US travel advisory, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis reassured visitors that The Bahamas is a safe destination. He urged tourists to continue visiting, emphasising that their safety would be ensured while in the country. He downplayed concerns over the advisory, suggesting it would have little impact.

Davis noted that travel advisories are issued by many countries, including The Bahamas, to warn their citizens about potential risks abroad. He described such alerts as subjective and primarily aimed at raising awareness about surroundings.

In February, he criticised the local press for its prominent reporting of violent crimes, suggesting it was negatively affecting tourism. He said the coverage was deterring hotel guests from exploring the community, visiting restaurants, and sightseeing as they once did.

The prime minister called on the press to consider its role in preserving the country’s reputation, pointing out that other nations tend to minimise the prominence of crime reporting.

The prime minister’s comments drew criticism, with opponents highlighting the Progressive Liberal Party’s decision to erect billboards around New Providence ahead of the 2012 general election. The billboards, which prominently displayed the more than 490 murders recorded under the Ingraham administration, were criticised at the time for potentially discouraging tourists.

The Davis administration tabled long-anticipated anti-gang legislation in the House of Assembly in April, introducing measures that include up to 25 years in prison for gang members. The legislation outlines how gang membership can be proven, using evidence such as clothing, tattoos, body markings, signs, or codes in an individual’s possession.