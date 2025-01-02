‘Positive’ year ahead starting with Routes America event

By ANNELIA NIXON

Tribune Business Reporter

anixon@tribunemedia.net

This year should be a “positive” one, says the Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board’s (NPIPB) chief executive - with the board preparing to host Routes America and explore new projects.

Stating that they’re “starting off 2024 with a major bang”, Joy Jibrilu said Routes America will be held at Atlantis from February 10 through 13. She said the conference, in partnership with the Lynden Pindling Airport and the Ministry of Tourism, is “a great example of public and private sector collaboration to enhance tourism in the destination”.

“That will bring in all major airlines, global airlines and their top executives,” Ms Jibrilu said. “And just starting the year off with having all airlines from around the world in the destination to see first-hand what Nassau and Paradise Island has to offer, that’s going to be phenomenal.”

According to the Routes website, in a piece published in 2023, “announcements of new direct services” are “expected to take place during Routes Americas 2025”.

“Routes Americas 2025 will take place in Nassau Paradise Island, Bahamas, from 10-13 February. The event will be hosted by the Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board in partnership with Nassau Airport Development Company, and the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation.

“As the main international gateway to The Bahamas, Nassau Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) is the fourth-busiest airport in the Caribbean. With non-stop flights from 24 destinations, as well as many connecting services through major international hubs, Nassau Paradise Island attracts travellers from around the world annually. It was announced earlier this year by the Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board that the destination has achieved full recovery following the pandemic, with 2022 tourism levels surpassing those recorded in 2019.

“The appetite for travel and tourism to Nassau Paradise Island is ever growing, with announcements of new direct services expected to take place during Routes Americas 2025. Hosting the event will be a significant opportunity for Nassau to showcase the island’s market potential to decision makers from leading airlines, airports, and tourism authorities from across the Americas and around the world.”

Ms Jibrilu also stated that they are working on a number of initiatives including another national project “just as we did with the Queen’s Staircase in 2024”. She noted that when travellers are looking for culture and her goal is to provide that through working with the government.

“Well, culture is huge and people travel,” Ms Jibrilu said. “They want to travel for culture. Today’s traveller is looking at food, they go to destinations where the food is hot and, culture is hot. And so just as we did with the Queen’s Staircase in 2024, we’re looking at another national project that we will work at, the private sector with government to try and rehabilitate and bring to life. Because these are the types of things that when people choose to come to a destination, they want to visit and they get excited about and they have their Instagrammable moments. And so continuing to upgrade our cultural assets for the benefit of Bahamians first and foremost, and then naturally our visitors will enjoy them.

“We have one in mind and it will be announced shortly. It’s too premature, but it’s something to look out for and something positive for 2025. So we want to continue along the lines of what we did with the Queen’s Staircase and as the Nassau and Paradise Island Promotion Board to work with the government to continuously upgrade the product offering for Nassau.

“We’re working on a number of wonderful initiatives and all of them are designed to put Nassau and Paradise Island front and center of the traveler’s mind. So travel continues to be top of mind. Your generation, you always look at, ‘where’s my next trip? Where are we going next?’ And we want to make sure that people in their decision-making think immediately, ‘Oh gosh, I saw this great event happening in Nassau or Paradise Island or The Bahamas and that would be a great place to go.’ So continuing to try and do events that will keep us at the front of mind for the traveller.”

Ms Jibrilu said she would like to see more consistency this year. Noting that she doesn’t expect 2025 to match 2023 “which was super strong, and the average daily rates were so high” she said 2024 was “up and down” in terms of slow periods and her hope “for 2025 is consistency that we can keep levels of occupancy”.

“All indications are, if everything remains equal, that we should have a very positive 2025, and we’re optimistic about that,” Ms Jibrilu said.