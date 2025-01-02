Progress in corruption probe

A PROMISE was made that there would be an update on the investigation into leaked voice notes that purported to suggest corruption in high places – and an update there was, just before the end of the year.

When passing on the news of the update in the corruption investigation to a colleague, they answered with the question: “Which corruption probe is that?”

To paraphrase Oscar Wilde, to have one corruption investigation may be regarded as a misfortune, to have two looks like carelessness.

This is the one involving voice notes that purported to capture a discussion between a senior police officer, a lawyer and two men who have since been murdered, Michael Fox Jr and Dino Smith.

It was prompted seemingly by a bank car heist at an airport, in which $1.5m was taken. Fox Jr and Smith were suspects in that raid, but were never charged.

Two other men were charged – Oral Roberts and Akeil Holmes. Roberts has also been murdered, he was killed in Fox Hill last year.

Michael Johnson, who was head of the Central Investigations Department, took garden leave as the investigation got under way.

He has now resigned from the police force, Commissioner Clayton Fernander told reporters, and the file on the case is with the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The commissioner also told reporters that the police force could not discharge Mr Johnson because investigations are still ongoing. This seems slightly odd, because over in the other corruption investigation – the US indictment that alleges a wide-ranging cocaine smuggling conspiracy – officers have been discharged.

The investigation into the first corruption allegations, the voice notes case, has also led to matters involving other officers being uncovered, the commissioner said, and those will be referred to the incoming deputy police commissioner, who has responsibility for discipline.

The matter now sits in the hands of the DPP, who we hope takes the appropriate time to consider any possible charges and acts accordingly. There should be neither rush nor dawdle, simple the due amount of time.

If there is appropriate evidence for charges to be brought, then brought they should be, regardless of who may be charged.

This case shook the nation and its faith in the police. To restore that faith, the correct action should be taken. By that we mean to say there should be no pressure beyond that which should be evident in all cases – to tell the truth and to bring any wrongdoing to light. Simply put, justice.

There is a possible link between the two corruption cases – and that we hope will also come to light. The officer in charge of the airport division was one of those indicted in the US in the second investigation. Whether the $1.5m heist’s location at an airport has any connection, we do not know – but we hope that too will be revealed, one way or the other.

Restoring faith in the force is down to ensuring that the public believes that any who betray the force and its oath will be held to account like any other. That includes being cleared if appropriate.

The new year has started. We await the next step.