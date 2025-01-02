Saxons make history with fourth victory

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Shell Saxons Superstars did it again, pulling off a fourth consecutive win of the Junkanoo season by unofficially clinching the 2025 New Year’s Day parade with a theme celebrating six decades of achievement and resilience.

This marks another historic “four-peat” for the group, which previously accomplished the feat by sweeping the Boxing Day and New Year’s Day parades from 1998 to 2000, according to the government’s records dating back to the 1950s.

Kendenique Campbell-Moss, the group’s public relations director, described the dual victory as a major triumph, recalling times when the group didn’t finish in top positions.

“We look forward to bringing you more culture and more junkanoo and I would say to our comrades who are in the A and B category, keep showing up,” she said.

“We went through seasons of drought as well. Nobody can win forever and we want people to understand that Junkanoo is an evolution.”

With a score of 89.50, the Saxons dominated multiple categories, including best music, best choreography, best performance, best lead costume, and best free dance.

Their energetic performance paid tribute to living legends who shaped the group over the past six decades and highlighted customs from past winning themes, thrilling the crowd.

The spectacle was elevated by a warrior-themed choreography performed by the Saxons’ colourful dancers.

Wielding trident-shaped props, they mimicked throat-cutting and hand-chopping gestures to symbolise victory.

Songs like “Sweet Caroline” echoed through Bay Street, with spectators enthusiastically joining to sing along with the group.

As the Saxons moved through the parade route, many Junkanoo goers stood on their feet, chanting: “Who are we? The Saxons!”

The group’s MC frequently engaged the crowd, asking dancers to give them a 360-degree view of their costumes.

As for the other group performances, Roots took second place with the theme “America’s Game: Welcome to the NFL” and also secured the best overall costume category. The group placed second in the Boxing Day parade as well.

The World Famous Valley Boys placed third with their “Bible Stories” theme, a repeat of their Boxing Day placing. The group won the best step-down and best Shirley Street categories.

One Family placed fourth with the theme “Nuggets, Gems, and Jewels of Black History,” while Genesis, with the theme “Exodus: A Promise Fulfilled,” finished fifth.

The Music Makers and the Prodigal Sons were disqualified for failing to meet the eligibility requirements.

In the B category, Colours was declared the unofficial winner with 83.70 points, marking a strong comeback after their second-place finish in the 2024 Boxing Day parade.

Fancy Dancers placed second with 79.78 points, while the Immortals took third with 75.83 points. They were followed by the Body of Christ and the Mighty Eagles.

JCNP officials expressed pride in the successful New Year’s Day parade, which appeared well-managed despite a 20-minute delayed start.

While the parade initially appeared to lack full attendance, the crowd grew later on, and the energy on Bay Street was palpable.

Outgoing Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander reported no criminal incidents at the time he spoke to the press after 5am. However, The Tribune observed two men being escorted by police through the crowd towards the nearby police station.

This year’s parades took place amid the Valley Boys dispute, which saw the group split into two factions.

Mrs Campbell-Moss noted that this Junkanoo season had been exhausting, given the heavy focus on drama.

“We have to evolve past them. If they cannot get their personal business together, that has nothing to do with the Junkanoo community,” she said.

“This is 2025. We have been inundated, disrupted and disrupted by this one group. It has to come to an end. We’re tired of it.”