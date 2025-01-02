Silver Airways files for bankruptcy - but move ‘will not affect airlift’

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

Silver Airways has filed for bankruptcy in US courts but the government’s aviation chief says proceedings not expected to have adverse impact on local airlift.

Dr Kenneth Romer, Director of Aviation, confirmed Silver Airways advised the government they would be filing for bankruptcy and the proceedings are not expected to adversely impact airlift to The Bahamas.

“Silver Airways communicated with us a decision to voluntarily file for Chapter 11 protection in the United States Bankruptcy Court to allow them to secure additional capital and undertake financial restructuring intended to strengthen their position as a competitive airline. It is anticipated that they will complete this process by the first quarter of 2025,” said Dr Romer.

“It is not expected that this decision will have any adverse impact on the Bahamas Islands destinations currently serviced by Silver Airways as all tickets remain valid and they will continue to operate as usual.”

He said despite the Chapter 11 filing, Silver Airways has revealed plans to introduce additional flights into Georgetown, Exuma, next week.

“In fact, in December 2024, the airline announced plans to operate additional flights to Georgetown, Exuma (GGT), during the off-peak season, increasing frequency to six days per week, beginning January 6, 2025,” said Dr Romer.

“This is in addition to the scheduled services the airline currently provides to Nassau/PI; Freeport, Grand Bahama, Marsh Harbour, Abaco; South Bimini and North Eleuthera, from its hubs in Ft Lauderdale, Tampa and West Palm Beach.”

Dr Romer, who is also Deputy Director General of the Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, said last year was another “banner year” for airlift to the country and they will continue to build on this momentum to increase arrivals this year.

“2024 was another banner year for airlift to the islands of The Bahamas, and we look forward to continuing our strong partnerships in 2025 with all our airlines, to sustainably increase air stopover arrivals,” said Dr Romer.

Silver Airways announced this week their decision to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Florida to “secure additional capital and undertake a financial restructuring”.

In a statement, the airline said they voluntarily entered the Chapter 11 proceedings which is expected to be completed during the first quarter.

“We want to share an important step Silver Airways has taken to ensure a sustainable future for our company. Today, we voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 protection in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Florida,” said the Silver Airways announcement.

“This decision will allow us to secure additional capital and undertake a financial restructuring that will strengthen our position as a competitive airline, ultimately benefiting you—our valued customers. We anticipate completing this process by the first quarter of 2025, emerging stronger and ready to continue serving you with the same dedication we’ve upheld for over 13 years.”

Silver Airways has regular direct flights from the United States to Abaco, Eleuthera, Bimini, Exuma, Grand Bahama and New Providence, making the airline an important partner in ensuring airlift to the Family Islands.

The airline maintained that during the proceedings all tickets will remain valid and operations will continue as usual.

“All tickets remain valid, and we will continue operating as usual; you can book flights with Silver through our website or any other channel; United and JetBlue customers, including loyalty program members, will experience no disruptions to their bookings or services; tickets purchased through any other airline or agency will be honoured,” said the Silver Airlines statement.