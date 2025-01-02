Swimming ‘going to the polls’ Jan. 11

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

As we usher in a new year, Bahamas Aquatics, coming off another productive year, is preparing to go to the polls on January 11 during their annual general meeting at the Balmoral Club.

And as expected, incumbent president Algernon Cargill said he’s eager to seek another four-year term in office. He went unopposed during the last election held in 2021. “I have served from 2003 and will pass the mantle on to a successor and will continue as a certified official post my term,” stated Cargill.

“During this final term, and if re-elected that is, I plan to expand the network of our federation, attract more corporate sponsors, create opportunities for our athletes to advance their studies and swimming career, and ensure that Bahamas Aquatics’ Corporate Governance remains impeccable.”

It’s not certain who else will be running for office as the nominations closed at midnight and the results were not available up to press time.

However, looking back at 2024, Cargill said Bahamas Aquatics enjoyed another banner year and they are looking forward to building on that success going into 2025. “Bahamas Aquatics had a very successful 2024 and we are excited about the outlook for 2025,” Cargill said. “Building on our 2024 Carifta Aquatics 6th consecutive victory, we will be headed to Trinidad and Tobago to defend our titles and repeat as Carifta Champions.

“We also anticipate the regional Water Polo program to revive as Carifta water polo will be exciting in Trinidad and Tobago.”

Cargill said they were pleased to see that Lamar Taylor became the first Bahamian to advance to the semifinals at the World Indoor Championships in Budapest, Hungary last year since Arianna Vanderpool Wallace.

“We expect him to have a breakout season as he is now in a super competitive program at the University of Tennessee,:” Cargill said. “He will compete at the World Championships in Singapore in July 2025.”

Several Bahamians, according to Cargill, are on swimming scholarships and we expect more to use this gateway for academic success.

“Marvin Johnson will join the Florida Gators at the University of Florida, and he is one of the top recruited swimmers in the USA this year,” Cargill said. “He had multiple full ride offers and chose Florida because of the reputation of the program and its global success.

“Rhaniskha Gibbs and Nigel Forbes are swimming extremely well at Texas Christian University and Nigel particularly is setting many personal bests at TCU. Emmanuel Gadson is at Cornell University in his first season and is already the number one ranked breast stroker on Cornell’s team.”

Subject to Bahamas Government approval, Cargill said Bahamas Aquatics will host the Goodwill Games with the two-time defending champions going for a three-peat at home.

Hopefully they can build what the swim team has accomplished so far at CARIFTA.



