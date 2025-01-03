$1,000 fine for possession of a fake police certificate

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was fined $1,000 last week after admitting to having a fake police character certificate earlier this week.

Senior Magistrate Anishka Isaacs arraigned likenson Sileron, 23, on possession of a forged document.

Authorities reportedly found Sileron with a forged police character certificate, knowing it to be fraudulent, on December 30.

Sileron pleaded guilty to the charge and was fined $1,000. He also risks a four-month prison term if he fails to pay.

After paying half his fine in court, the defendant was told to pay the remainder of his debt on January 9.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Bowles served as the prosecutor.