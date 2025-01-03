Exuma man admits to having unlicenced firearm

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 21-year-old Exuma resident admitted to having an unlicensed gun on the Family Island on Christmas Day.

Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley arraigned Crestwell Farrington virtually on possession of an unlicensed firearm.

The defendant was reportedly found with a black and silver Taurus 9 x 19 pistol in North Sound, Exuma, on December 25.

An attempted murder wanted poster for the defendant was posted by the Royal Bahamas Police Force last week.

Farrington pleaded guilty to the charge.

The defendant was informed that he would be remanded to police custody on the Family Island until he is sentenced in New Providence for the charge on Monday.

Inspector Deon Barr served as the prosecutor.

Monique Gomez represented the accused, and Magistrate Cristian Palacious oversaw the case in Exuma.