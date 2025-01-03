Govt looking to establish Office of the Ombudsman early this year

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

ATTORNEY General Ryan Pinder said the government is working to establish the Office of the Ombudsman in the first quarter of 2025, stressing that a wide range of work is required, from outlining job roles to creating training modules.

“We have to understand the staff complement,” he told The Tribune. “The job descriptions. We have to have policies and procedures and operating manuals prepared. We have to have training modules for the public, staff and civil servants.”

The Office of the Ombudsman is supposed to boost accountability within government institutions.

The office is expected to serve as a formal channel for citizens to report grievances, investigate complaints, and make recommendations to improve public administration.

The government has also sought input from various organisations and stakeholders to refine the legislative framework and operational scope of the Ombudsman Office.

Matt Albury, Executive Director of the Organization for Responsible Governance (ORG), underscored the importance of fully funding and supporting the body, which he described as a vital tool for citizens to address grievances with government agencies and enhance transparency in public administration.

“It’s good to hear that the attorney general is talking about advancing the Ombudsman Bill,” Mr Albury said. He noted, however, that without proper funding and operational support, the office risks falling short of its intended impact.

He highlighted past challenges with the Freedom of Information Act, where insufficient budget allocations hindered progress.

Mr Albury emphasised ORG’s commitment to public education and advocacy, urging citizens to engage with their Members of Parliament to prioritise the Office of the Ombudsman in the national budget.

Mr Albury voiced concern over the continued lack of adequate funding and prioritisation for the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA). He noted that despite the passage of the legislation, minimal financial support has stalled its full implementation, undermining its potential to foster transparency and accountability.

“Last year, when we saw Freedom of Information receiving the same minimal amount in the budget, we had low expectations of what would manifest,” he said.

He emphasised that without proper funding, critical transparency mechanisms like FOIA cannot deliver the intended benefits, leaving citizens without the tools to hold government institutions accountable.

Mr Albury called for immediate action to ensure FOIA receives the financial backing needed to fulfill its purpose.

“When government hears more folks talking about it, public will can move political will,” he said, calling on Bahamians to use their voices to ensure accountability measures like the Ombudsman Office are realised.