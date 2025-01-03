By CORDERO JOHNSON

of One Eleuthera Foundation

A myriad of problems and challenges have hindered the success of inclusive education. Many schools have discovered that the concept looks good on paper, but putting it into action is a different ball game. While inclusion appears to be the way forward for education, it is highly unlikely that we can achieve complete success until we address the problems that arise.

Inclusive education can best describe the process by which all learners are included in a shared learning environment with their peers. Inclusive education seeks to provide equitable learning opportunities for all students, regardless of their physical, intellectual, social, emotional, linguistic, or other conditions. It emphasises removing barriers to participation and learning, ensuring that all learners — especially those who have traditionally been marginalized or excluded, such as children with disabilities, ethnic minorities, or those from low-income families — can thrive in the same classrooms and learning environments as their peers. The need to do away with segregated classrooms is more evident than ever before, and every step toward achieving inclusion is a step in the right direction.

So, how can our classrooms become more inclusive? We must consider class size and how it affects inclusive education, train our teachers in the field, and equip schools with the necessary resources to make inclusion work. The Bahamian education system, like many others, has made significant strides toward inclusion but is faced with insurmountable challenges that may hinder the success of inclusive classrooms as schools struggle to become fully inclusive. “It’s an idea many people like — in theory. But in practice, schools struggle with how to make it work.” Colabrese and Taddese, (2017). What, then, are some of the challenges surrounding inclusive education? To date, three of the purported challenges are: class sizes are too large for any one teacher to manage and teach effectively, many of the teachers lack the necessary skills and training needed to cater to learners with special needs, and our schools are not equipped with the required resources or infrastructure to accommodate these learners.

Class size and its affect on inclusive education

Class size can significantly impact the effectiveness of inclusive education by influencing the level of individual attention and support teachers can pro- vide to diverse learners, including those with disabilities. Smaller class sizes often allow for more personalised instruction, facilitating better engagement and understanding among students with varying needs. in contrast, larger classes may hinder teachers’ ability to implement differentiated strategies and monitor student progress closely, leading to potential educational gaps. Additionally, smaller classes can foster a more inclusive classroom environment where students feel more comfortable participating and collaborating with peers.

Teachers lack the necessary training to cater to students with special needs

The lack of teacher training has played a detrimental role in hindering the success of inclusive education. Most of our teachers do not receive the training needed in their B.Ed. programmes to cater to students with special needs, so they enter the classrooms without knowing how to teach these students. This has caused many gaps in teaching and learning and has put a dent in the success of inclusive education. Many teachers feel inadequately prepared to address the diverse needs of students with special needs due to insufficient training and resources. This gap in preparation can hinder effective teaching and learning, as educators may lack knowledge of inclusive strategies, individualised education plans (iEPs), and supportive technologies. Addressing this issue through comprehensive training programmes, ongoing professional development, and collaboration with special education spcialists is crucial to empower teachers and enhance student educational outcomes.

Schools are not equipped with the necessary resources to accommodate students with special needs.

Added to the importance of collaboration and the team effort required in achieving inclusive classrooms comes the burden of insufficient resources to support inclusion. There are so many dynamics to ensuring that inclusion works, and one of the greatest struggles or setbacks has been the lack of resources. Placing students with special needs in a general classroom will not make their problems go away. They will no longer be able to get the individualised attention they receive when segregated, making the

learning experience much more painful and difficult. many schools struggle to provide adequate resources for students with special needs due to funding limitations, lack of trained staff, and insufficient specialized programmes. This leads to challenges in meeting individual learning requirements, which can hinder the academic and social development of these students. Advocacy for increased funding and support, as well as training for educators, is crucial to ensure that all students have access to an inclusive education and effective teaching practices.

As there is not one singular problem that hinders the success of inclusive education, there cannot be a single ‘quick fix’ solution. Schools have developed and grown by the trial-and-error method. Countless mistakes were made, yet they triumphed simply because they did not give up. Since the idea of inclusion was presented to the world some decades ago, significant strides have been made to include all learners in one classroom setting, but unfortunately, that did not happen without encountering challenges. Although other challenges face inclusive classrooms becoming successful, we will continue to experience noticeable failure until we eradicate the three problems presented in this article.

Inclusive education is grounded in human rights, equality, and social justice principles. It aligns with international frameworks such as the United Nations Convention on the rights of Persons with disabilities (UNCrPd) and Sustainable development Goal 4 (Quality Education), which emphasise inclusive and equitable education for all. inclusive classrooms enhance learning outcomes and prepare students to contribute to a more just and compassionate society. These classrooms foster environments where diversity is celebrated, and all students — regardless of their abilities, backgrounds, or circumstances — are empowered to thrive academically and socially. While challenges such as large class sizes, insufficient teacher training, and limited resources remain, overcoming these obstacles and embracing this transformative approach is essential for building an equitable education system for our students.

