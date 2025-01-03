Human rights committee still has not held meeting

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

HUMAN Rights Bahamas has called for the newly established parliamentary Human Rights Committee to begin its work, emphasising the urgent need to address ongoing issues affecting the Bahamian public.

Parliament’s chief clerk, David Forbes, confirmed to The Tribune that the committee has yet to meet.

He said the body expected to convene soon, perhaps by the end of January.

In a statement, Human Rights Bahamas encouraged the committee to start its sessions promptly, highlighting several pressing issues.

“As we head into 2025, a number of serious human rights challenges continue to face the Bahamian public,” the group said. “These include violations of labour and workplace rights; police brutality; arbitrary arrests andm detentions; and inhumane prison conditions, among many others.”

The group also expressed optimism about collaborating with the committee, saying: “We look forward to working closely with this committee to improve the lives of Bahamians and residents in accordance with the rights and protections enshrined in the constitution.”

The parliamentary Human Rights Committee was created to strengthen protections and ensure The Bahamas complies with regional and global human rights standards. Its responsibilities include reporting to Parliament every six months, recommending legislative changes, and investigating alleged human rights violations through public hearings and inquiries.

The committee is composed of five members of the House of Assembly and three members of the Senate.

The resolution to establish the committee was passed on April 26, 2023. Shortly after, Attorney General Ryan Pinder led a delegation to Geneva, Switzerland, for the United Nations Human Rights Council’s (UNHRC) review of the country’s human rights record.

Human Rights Bahamas stressed that the committee’s work is vital to addressing longstanding issues and improving conditions for citizens and residents alike.