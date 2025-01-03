Time to put up or shut up as Bahamas Bowl teams ready for whistle

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

WITh all of the pre-game formalities over and done with, it's time for both the Buffalo Bulls and the Liberty Flames to put up or shut up as they wait for the whistle to blow to start the ninth Bahamas Bowl.

After enjoying a day of excitement at the Atlantis Resort on Thursday, both teams hosted their final practice on Friday at the site of Saturday's 11am game at the Thomas A Robinson National Stadium.

Buffalo Bulls' quarterback CJ Ogbonna.







Immediately after they were done, both teams answered questions from the media with the head coach and two players each, the Bulls representing the Mid-American Conference and the Flames representing Conference USA.

For head coach Pete Lembo, whose Buffalo team comes into the game with an overall win-loss record of 8-4 record and 6-2 in their conference, said it's been a unique trip with both teams staying at the same resort.

"There's been a lot of interaction between the two teams. In previous bowl games that I've been a part of, maybe you do one event where you see the team for maybe an hour or so," he said. "We've been staying under the same roof so to speak, which is interesting, but speaks to the character of both teams.

"The interaction has been very, very positive between the coaches, between the players down in the lobby and through the casino, our meeting rooms are even side by side. It's just been a very positive experience."

In the past, Lembo has had some exposure to Liberty, having served as a graduate assistant. He said he's been pleased with the progress they have made and so when he gets to play against them, he knows it's going to be a tremendous challenge.

Having worked with an ad hoc group of players since he took over the coaching staff a year ago, Lembo said they have stuck together and although they haven't played since before Thanksgiving against Penn State.

Lembo, who was accompanied by quarterback CJ Ogbonna and linebacker Shaun Dolac, said their team is intact here and they are eager to play in this environment against a well coached team in Llberty, who is also 8-3 overall with a 5-3 conference mark.

Head coach Janey Chadwell said his Flames team is excited about being in The Bahamas and playing in this special bowl game, the only one that will be played on Saturday and carried live on ESPN2.

"It's a great reward for a solid season we've had. God had been good in bringing us here," he insisted. "We're excited about the opportunity to play. This will give us a chance to represent our university and what it's all about.

Liberty Flames' linebacker Joseph Carter







"We know we have a great opportunity. Buffalo has had a tremendous season. Coach Lembo has done a fantastic job. It should be a great game."

Chadwell, who was accompanied by linebacker Joseph Carter and center Aaron Fenimore, credited his team's success to the awesome performances from their seniors and he said they are looking forward to giving them an opportunity to go out in style, hopefully as the champions.

The teams will be playing for the Prime Minister Trophy in the first bowl game here that will be played on Saturday and in January. In the past, the other eight bowl games were played the week leading up to Christmas.

It opened free of charge to the public. Game time is 11am on Saturday.

Photos: John Marc Nutt