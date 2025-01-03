Woman hospitalised after alleged suicide attempt in GB

A 21-YEAR-OlD Grand Bahama woman was hospitalised on New year’s Day following an alleged suicide attempt.

Family members found her unconscious in her South Bahama home with self-inflicted injuries and alerted the police.

Authorities later reported that she had consumed a large amount of alcohol and over-the-counter medication.

She was taken to hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

Dr Sandra Dean-Patterson, director of the

Bahamas Crisis Centre, recently told The Tribune that the centre’s hotline saw an increase in calls last year compared to 2023, particularly related to suicidal ideation.

She observed that awareness of stress and suicide attempts has grown, influenced by media reports on these issues. This increased consciousness may be prompting more people to reach out for help. Additionally, she was of the opinion that overall stress levels in the country are rising.