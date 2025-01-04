Bahamian poetry and renowned talent at annual High Commission carol service in London

By DENISE MAYCOCK

The High Commission of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas hosted its annual Carol Service at the historic Grosvenor Chapel in Mayfair on December 14.

This cherished tradition featured a line-up of Bahamian talent, including soprano JoAnn Deveaux-Callender, tenors Melvin Claridge and Wilfred Adderley, bass-baritone Franz Hepburn, and pianist Dr Dion Cunningham.

The service, which was initiated by Mr Hepburn in 1996, follows the traditional Nine Lessons and Carols format, but with a Bahamian twist, incorporating Bahamian poetry and songs alongside the traditional elements.

Three Bahamian poems were delivered with pride to highlight the culture of the islands. The musical program featured Ms Deveaux-Callender, a renowned Bahamian soprano with a storied career, who performed Clement Bethel’s Praise. However, due to travel fatigue and a change in climate, she was unable to continue with her remaining solos. Mr. Hepburn stepped in, performing a medley of Bahamian classics, including Where You Going to Go Next Year, Once Is Not Enough, and Da Mail.

The event also highlighted the talents of Dr Dion Cunningham, a professor of music at the University of The Bahamas, who performed two piano solos and accompanied other singers. Tenors Melvin Claridge and Wilfred Adderley added their voices to the evening. Mr Adderley, based in London, works with the Commonwealth Secretariat, while Mr. Claridge, a lawyer in the UK, previously served with the Bahamas High Commission.

His Excellency Paul Gomez, Bahamas High Commissioner to the UK, addressed attendees, thanking them for their support and expressing gratitude to Reverend Stephen Coleman for hosting the service at the historic Anglican chapel, which dates back to the 1730s.

Reflecting on the event’s legacy, Mr Gomez acknowledged that Franz Hepburn, then with the Ministry of Tourism in London, organized the first service in 1996.

"Featuring classically trained Bahamians such as Cleveland Williams, JoAnn Deveaux-Callender, and Franz himself,” he said.

“Ms. Callender continues to grace us with her presence 28 years later.”

The event also underscored the Commission’s efforts to connect the Bahamian diaspora, which remains relatively small in the UK compared to the United States.

“The carol service provides a taste of home, with Bahamian food and drink at the reception,” Mr. Hepburn said. “It’s an opportunity for students, professionals, and Friends of The Bahamas to come together and celebrate.”

He added: “Christmas is a time for reflection and compassion. As we celebrate, let us remember those less fortunate. This year has been significant for the Bahamas High Commission, and we look forward to continuing to raise our profile and foster connections in 2025.”

The Bahamas High Commission actively engaged in significant initiatives in 2024, according to Mr Hepburn.

“We travelled to the Cambridge University to help formulate on behalf of the Commonwealth Secretariat what will be a significant financial framework called Compass, which is designed to provide funding directly to small island development states like the Bahamas,” he said.

The Commission also celebrated the legacy of prominent Bahamian lawyer Algernon Francis Adderley, also known as AF Adderley, at Cambridge, reaffirming its commitment to enhancing the profile of the Adderley Society. The Commission also undertook diplomatic visits to Samoa and engaged with various legal and academic institutions in the UK. Looking ahead to 2025, the High Commission has plans to further its impact.

Following the service, a reception held at the Bahamas High Commission provided attendees with a warm and festive conclusion to an evening that seamlessly blended Bahamian culture with a cherished British tradition.