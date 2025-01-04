Outgoing COP Fernander: "I have finished the race"

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

THE Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) marked a historic milestone yesterday as Clayton Fernander officially handed over leadership to Shanta Knowles, the first woman to hold the position of Commissioner of Police in the institution’s 184-year history.

“I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race. I have kept the faith,” Mr Fernander said.

The ceremony celebrated the achievements of the outgoing commissioner while signaling a new era under incoming Commissioner Knowles’ leadership at a time when public trust in the Royal Bahamas Police Force has been significantly challenged by recent scandals.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis underscored the critical importance of Commissioner Knowles' role and credited her qualifications and her ability to combine strategic thinking with an understanding of the realities faced by communities.

“This is a pivotal moment for our country, and we need a leader who understands that fighting crime is about more than enforcement—it’s about engagement, rebuilding communities, and restoring faith in our institutions,” Mr Davis said at the ceremony.

Commissioner Knowles, a veteran officer with decades of experience, also served as the first female Commander of the Criminal Investigations Department and Assistant Commissioner for Northern Bahamas.

Reflecting on her journey from Eleuthera, to the highest office in the RBPF, Commissioner Knowles shared how faith and resilience carried her through challenging moments.

“There were many difficult days, but I remained steadfast, knowing my strength came from the Lord,” she said.

During her address, Commissioner Knowles paid homage to the police women who paved the way for her milestone appointment.

She highlighted the contributions of the first female police squad in 1964, which included Anita Bethel-Williams, Theresa Baker, Norma Clarke, Alsaida McFall, Hildred McClain, and Esther Stubbs, describing them as pioneers who “trampled the initial barriers for women in policing”.

She also recognized other groundbreaking women, such as Juanita Colebrook, the first female Assistant Commissioner of Police in 2006, and Ismella Davis-Delancy, the first female Deputy Commissioner in 2020.

Commissioner Knowles said: “It is an exciting time for female police officers. It took us over 60 years to get here, but today, we celebrate together.”

She acknowledged that the RBPF is faced with addressing crime and rebuilding public trust in the institution.





For his part, former COP Fernander expressed gratitude and pride as he recounted his journey from his early days in San Salvador and Bain Town to leading the RBPF.

He quoted Jeremiah 29:11 as holding deep sentimental value, symbolizing the faith that shaped his 42 years of service in the RBPF.

“For I know the plans I have for you, declares the LORD, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future,” Mr Fernander said.

“God has been good to me,” he added, highlighting both the challenges and accomplishments of his tenure. He recounted intiaitives to modernize the force, improve infrastructure, and introduce specialized units to address pressing issues such as domestic violence and firearms trafficking.

During his farewell address, Mr Fernander noted key achievements under his command, including the recruitment of over 400 officers and the establishment of the Domestic Violence Task Force and Anti-Gang and Firearms Task Force.

He also emphasized technological advancements, such as the introduction of artificial intelligence tools for crime prevention, and infrastructure upgrades like the reopening of the Eight Mile Rock Police Station.

“We hosted the Interpol Americas Regional Conference for the first time in the history of the Bahamas,” he added.

Mr Fernander also reflected on the pivotal role his family played in his journey.

Among these was the moment when his son, Assistant Superintendent Jason Fernander, commanded the parade band during the ceremony. The outgoing commissioner expressed his pride in seeing his son follow in his footsteps, remarking on the legacy of service within their family.

He expressed heartfelt gratitude to his wife, Christine, whom he described as a pillar of strength during one of the most challenging moments of his life when he was shot in 2013.

"I encourage all officers to continue to serve the Bahamian people with courage, loyalty, and integrity,” Mr Fernander said.

“I am exceedingly confident that I am leaving the force and its entire legacy in capable hands,” he added.