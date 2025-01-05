Man's body found in waters at West End

A Grand Bahama man, who is known to police, was found dead in waters near a church in West End early this morning.

Police have not yet classified his death and said they will await the results of an autopsy to determine the exact cause.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Stephen Rolle, speaking to reporters at the scene, said officers were alerted to the discovery of a man floating face down in the water near the church at around 9.30am.

Police responded and retrieved the body from the water.

The man was taken to a local doctor, where he was pronounced dead.

When asked if police suspect foul play, ASP Rolle could not confirm, adding: “Once the autopsy has been done, we’ll determine the exact cause of his death.”

Investigations continue.