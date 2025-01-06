90-day plan unveiled by new top cop

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

NEWLY appointed Commissioner of Police Shanta Knowles has pledged immediate initiatives for the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF), including mandatory ethics training, body-worn cameras by all frontline officers, and a scholarship fund to facilitate continued education for officers.

She said these initiatives, announced as part of her first 90-day plan, aim to modernise the force, enhance accountability, and rebuild public trust at a time of heightened scrutiny following major scandals.

Her comments came during a ceremony where she officially took charge of the police force following Clayton Fernander’s tenure.

Commissioner Knowles said within her first three months, she plans to mandate ethics and conduct training sessions for all officers and reserves, focusing on issues such as justifiable cause, harm reduction, and the abuse of power. She also committed to making the activation of body-worn cameras a requirement for all frontline officers, ensuring public interactions are thoroughly documented.

She introduced the Shanta Knowles Scholarship Fund, which financially supports officers pursuing higher education in law enforcement and related fields. The fund, she said, has already received its initial contributions, underscoring her commitment to professional development within the RBPF.

“This scholarship fund will be available to all officers desirous of continuing their education in disciplines of law enforcement service,” she said.

Commissioner Knowles said she aims to transition the RBPF into a “learning organisation”, offering continuous training in leadership, communication, crime analysis, and advanced technology integration. She said these efforts are designed to ensure the force remains adaptable to the evolving crime landscape.

“This direction will ensure that your police force remains on the cutting edge of the ever-changing crime landscape,” she said.

In July 2024, Michael Johnson, then head of the Criminal Investigation Department, was placed on garden leave following the release of voice notes that purported to capture an illegal quid pro quo arrangement. Further eroding public confidence, in December 2024, the US Department of Justice indicted several Bahamian officials, including members of the RBPF, for their roles in a large-scale cocaine smuggling operation.

Recognising the need to rebuild public trust, Commissioner Knowles pledged to collaborate closely with communities. Drawing from her upbringing in Rock Sound, Eleuthera, she credited her background with instilling values of resilience and engagement.

“This is our Bahamas. We are your police force, and it will take all of us working together to create a better Bahama land,” she said.

Acknowledging that reform is a gradual process, the commissioner stressed the importance of addressing the force’s long-standing challenges.

“The missteps of the force did not start overnight and surely cannot be corrected overnight, but we are an institution that stands the test of time,” she said, expressing confidence in the RBPF’s ability to overcome obstacles.

Her plan received high praise from Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis, who highlighted her qualifications and her focus on engagement and community rebuilding.

“This is a pivotal moment for our country, and we need a leader who understands that fighting crime is about more than enforcement — it’s about engagement, rebuilding communities, and restoring faith in our institutions,” Mr Davis said.

Commissioner Knowles also reflected on the significance of her journey. She previously served as the first female commander of the Criminal Investigations Department and Assistant Commissioner for Northern Bahamas.

During her address, she paid homage to the trailblazing policewomen who paved the way for her appointment. She highlighted the first female police squad of 1964, which included Anita Bethel-Williams, Theresa Baker, Norma Clarke, Alsaida McFall, Hildred McClain, and Esther Stubbs, describing them as pioneers who “trampled the initial barriers for women in policing.”

She also recognised other trailblazers, including Juanita Colebrook, the first female Assistant Commissioner of Police in 2006, and Ismella Davis-Delancy, the first female Deputy Commissioner in 2020.

“It is an exciting time for female police officers. It took us over 60 years to get here, but today, we celebrate together,” she said.