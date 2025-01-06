Fancy dancers miss out after title reversal

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

THE Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence reversed the results in the 2024 Boxing Day Parade’s Category B after a protest by the group Colours, prompting the Fancy Dancers to consider legal action.

Initially declared winners, the Fancy Dancers lost their title to Colours after an appeal decision that came five days after what the Fancy Dancers say was the stipulated 96-hour appeal window.

“We found out on social media — that’s when we called in,” said former Fancy Dancers chairman Carlos Pyfrom. “They never reached out to us before that. It was only after the news broke that we received a letter from them. Rules are put in place for everybody. The Valley Boys had to abide by the rules. Why do Colours not have to abide by the rules?”

Mr Pyfrom described the decision as a breach of established guidelines, alleging that the JCNP’s actions showed partiality. He said the group is consulting with legal counsel and is prepared to present evidence to challenge the ruling.

“This does not make sense,” he said. “If you could make changes for Colours, why couldn’t you make changes for other groups? Why are some being allowed to break the rules while others are held accountable?”

The Fancy Dancers have also accused Colours leader Chris Justilien of a conflict of interest, claiming he influenced the results by participating in the training of judges.

“How,” said Mr Pyfrom, “can you allow someone who is actively involved in a competing group to train judges? That should never happen.”

He denied allegations from Colours that Fancy Dancers’ costumes failed to meet required standards, asserting that all their costumes were fully pasted. He countered by accusing Colours of having costumes that were also not up to standard, adding that Mr Justilien was “no saint” when it came to following the rules.

Mr Justilien expressed dissatisfaction with the judging process, even after his group’s victory. He criticised the JCNP for failing to enforce its own rules consistently.

“We shouldn’t have to be fighting over the results of any parade if we have the proper procedures in place,” he said. “It leaves a lot to be desired when things are so obvious. We have many groups not covering the rules set by the JCNP, and repeatedly over the years, they are not disqualified, and they are not penalised for not following the rules.”

Mr Justilien called for significant reforms to Junkanoo judging, advocating for professional judges with expertise in music, dance, and costume construction.

“Some time ago, I suggested and implemented a judging system that used professional persons. That was done away with because my group didn’t win. That is not how it’s supposed to work,” he said. “If we had professional musicians, dancers, and people who understand the intricacies of our craft, we could avoid these issues.”

Both groups criticised the current judging system for alleged bias and favouritism.

“This whole thing is about politics and favouritism. It is not about Junkanoo or the rules anymore,” Mr Pyfrom said.

Mr Justilien also urged participants to remain civil amid heated public exchanges between supporters of both groups.

“We must keep it friendly. We must keep it clean,” he said. “If we continually forgive slackness and breaking of the rules, then we will develop a society that is lawless. Junkanoo deserves better than this.”