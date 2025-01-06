FNM leader opposes choice of deputy commissioner

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

FREE National Movement leader Michael Pintard said he wrote to Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis, expressing strong opposition to his intention to appoint Anthony Rolle as deputy commissioner of police.

Despite his objection, Mr Rolle and Kirkwood Andrews were sworn in as deputy commissioners at Government House on Sunday.

Before their promotions, Mr Rolle served as an assistant commissioner of police, while Mr Andrews held the position of senior assistant commissioner.

As part of his constitutional requirement to consult the opposition leader on such appointments, Mr Davis told Mr Pintard about his choices before the men were appointed.

Mr Pintard said he told Mr Davis he did not oppose Mr Andrews’s appointment as senior deputy commissioner, just as he did not oppose Shanta Knowles’ appointment as commissioner.

“ASP Rolle is not regarded as what is needed at this critical juncture to spearhead the restitution of the reputation of the Royal Bahamas Police Force,” he told The Tribune. “His appointment, we warned the prime minister in our response, may very well undermine the government’s stated goal of reforming the organistion and furthermore, and you can see by the CV that they provided, he does not possess the skillset and breadth of experience needed to devise and implement a strategic policing plan, which is desperately needed at this time.”

Mr Pintard said he disagrees with the prime minister’s decision to appoint more than one deputy commissioner of police, citing the financial constraints the country faces and the top-heavy nature of the police force.

“The law does not call for two deputy commissioners,” he said, adding that Mr Davis did not respond with a rebuttal of his concerns.

On Saturday, the Office of the Prime Minister released a statement condemning Mr Pintard’s commentary about Mr Rolle as “irresponsible”.

Mr Davis said Mr Pintard’s comments were “unfounded and unhelpful”.

He described Mr Rolle as a “leader who has dedicated decades of service to protecting our communities, often at great personal sacrifices”.