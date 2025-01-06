Grandmother’s grief after boy, 15, killed in accident

A HEARTBREAKING tragedy unfolded in Bimini on January 4, 2025, as 15-year-old Anthorn Jaheim Johnson lost his life in a car accident that left his family and the close-knit community in shock.

Anthorn, known affectionately as “Jahjah”, was driving north along King’s Highway in Bailey Town around midnight when he lost control of a silver Mitsubishi Colt.

The car collided with a flatbed truck parked outside a private business. Despite the efforts of first responders, Anthorn was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers from the Traffic Division in Grand Bahama are conducting investigations into the crash.

“A friend of my daughter called another one of my daughters and told us he got in an accident and we must come,” said Pamela Louis, Anthorn’s grandmother. “So, my daughter came into the room and said, JJ was in an accident. Everybody just ran out.”

Anthorn’s mother was overwhelmed by the sight of the wreckage at the scene.

“She saw the front of the car and started screaming,” Ms Louis said. “The only thing I could do was hold my head and scream too. It was so bad.”

A family member tried to call out to Anthorn, hoping for a response.

“Someone at the scene said to try to talk to him, so she kept calling his name,” Ms Louis explained. “But when she got closer, she didn’t like what she saw and had to turn away.”

Anthorn’s mother, now facing the unimaginable loss of her youngest son, is leaning on her family for strength.

“She’s trying her best to stay strong for her other three children, but it’s hard,” Ms Louis said. “Anthorn was her last boy.”

Anthorn, a former student of Gateway Christian Academy in Bimini who recently transferred to a school in Freeport, was remembered by his grandmother as a kind and loving boy.

“He had a smile to die for,” Ms Louis said. “Everybody loved him, even the older guys in the community. Yesterday, so many of his young friends came to the house. I didn’t realise how many lives he touched.”

The tragedy has sent shockwaves through both Bimini and Freeport, where Anthorn was staying with a cousin while attending school.

His father, who lives in Freeport, was devastated when he learned of the accident.

“When I told him, he couldn’t believe it,” Ms Louis said. “He kept asking, ‘Is he responding?’ I had to tell him, ‘No, he’s not responding.’ He prayed all night, hoping for a miracle.”

Anthorn’s passion for fishing and his faith were cornerstones of his life, according to his grandmother.

“He loved fishing,” Ms Louis said. “He’d always say, ‘Grammy, I’m going fishing, and I’ll bring you some fish.’ And he loved church. He was always in church, always wanting to go.”

The family has found solace in the support of the community and their faith. “The love and support from our church family has been overwhelming,” Ms Louis said. “We’re pulling our strength from them. I thank God for the 15 years we had with him. It hurts so bad, but I thank God.”

In the aftermath of the 15-year-old boy’s tragic accident, social media platforms have seen a mix of condolences and speculation about the circumstances surrounding his death.

Several commenters raised questions on social media about how a juvenile came to be driving, with some questioning whether he had been given permission to drive or if he held a valid licence.