Mother hurt in crash that killed her child seeks help

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE family of a grieving mother, who was seriously injured in a fatal three-car collision in Grand Bahama that claimed the life of her one-year-old son, has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise $75,000 for her medical expenses and recovery.

Kiante Garvey-Seymour and her son, Kengdom, were travelling on Queen’s Highway in West Grand Bahama on New Year’s Day when the accident occurred. Both sustained severe injuries and were rushed to hospital, but only Ms Seymour survived. She remains hospitalised with critical injuries, including a broken hip and pelvis.

In a statement on the GoFundMe page, the family revealed that Ms Seymour had completed her nursing assistant programme just a week before the accident and was set to begin her career on Monday.

“She was excited when we spoke on December 31st, and I saw my nephew on that video call for the last time,” her sister, who organised the fundraiser, wrote. “Our family could never have imagined this tragedy, and we greatly mourn the loss of a beautiful baby boy who was a grandchild, a cousin, a nephew, a son, and a blessing to everyone who met him in the short life he lived.”

The family said all funds raised would go towards surgery and the physical therapy needed for Ms Seymour’s recovery.

“There’s a long road ahead, not just physically but also mentally and emotionally,” the post said.

In an emotional interview with The Tribune last week, Kengdom’s grandmother, April Garvey, described him as a sweet and loving child who brought joy to everyone around him.

Mrs Garvey said the emotional toll of his death has been overwhelming for the family, particularly for Kengdom’s mother.

“It is difficult on her because physically she is dealing with pain and everything, and she is also dealing with the loss of her baby,” Mrs Garvey said.

Mrs Garvey also criticised the premature posting of the tragedy on social media, noting that some family members learned of Kengdom’s death online before the family had a chance to notify everyone. She said this added to their pain.

Kengdom’s death marked the first traffic fatality for Grand Bahama and the nation’s second for 2025.