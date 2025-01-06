Officers urged to tackle crime and corruption

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) held its annual police church service yesterday at Life Changers Ministries, where speakers urged officers to tackle crime and corruption with greater intensity and accountability.

The service, attended by officers, dignitaries, and community leaders, featured prayers, uplifting songs, tributes to fallen officers and messages aimed at inspiring unity and integrity within the force.

In his keynote remarks, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis acknowledged the immense responsibilities faced by officers but urged them to serve the country with integrity and compassion.

He said that while the Bahamian people may not ask for perfection, they demand accountability and a force that is fair, firm, and fearless.

‘This is not an easy time to wear the badge,” he said.

“Criticism is louder than ever, and trust has been shaken. I know it’s not fair that the actions of a few cast a shadow over so many who serve with honour. But this is the reality we face, and it is up to you — up to all of us — to change it.”

“When you put on that uniform, you carry more than just authority. You carry the hope of the mother worried about her child’s safety, the faith of a community yearning for peace, and the trust of a nation looking to you for leadership.”

During the service, Bishop Valentino Williams emphasised the need for courage, integrity, and loyalty among law enforcement officers to combat crime effectively and rebuild public trust.

“You must be loyal to this force, and its mission,” he said. “And if you gotta lock up your family, lock em up. If you got to lock up a politician, lock ’em up.”

The service also featured religious and political leaders extending their well wishes to newly appointed Commissioner Shanta Knowles, the first woman to hold the position.