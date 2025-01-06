PDC opens new office as it expands services

AN accounting services firm is starting the year by announcing expansions for both its services and locations.

PDC Corporate and Accounting Services recently merged with Assurance Accounting, and has opened a new office at The Caves Professional Centre in Nassau.

As a result of the merger, PDC now offers a broader suite of services tailored to meet the needs of businesses and individuals.

A statement from PDC said: “These include accounting and financial reporting, comprehensive bookkeeping, payroll management, financial statement preparation, corporate services including business registration, corporate secretarial services, and incorporations, business advisory solutions, tax planning, and customised tax strategies.”

PDC specialises in incorporating both Bahamian and international companies, with the company saying it does so “within an impressive timeframe of just 72 hours, reflecting its efficiency and commitment to excellence. This rapid service has been instrumental in helping entrepreneurs and businesses establish their presence quickly and seamlessly. PDC also forms foundations, non-profit organisations and liquidation services”.

“At PDC, we pride ourselves on our ability to transform complex processes into seamless solutions for our clients. Whether you’re launching a new venture, expanding your operations, or navigating financial challenges, our team is here to guide you every step of the way,” said CEO Peter Cartwright.