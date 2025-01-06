Tourism ministry celebrates awards

A HOST of awards marked the end of the year for the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation.

The ministry said the awards closed out 2024 “on a triumphant note, having earned prestigious international awards, the Magellan Awards and the Viddy Awards, which celebrate the destination’s exceptional accomplishments”.

The Magellan Awards, a programme of Travel Weekly, the industry’s top trade publication, salute mastery in travel, marketing and design, and the Viddy Awards, which celebrate outstanding creativity in video content, have recognised BMOTIA for its excellence across key sectors, with a particular emphasis on tourism, media and digital content creation. These accolades showcase the destination’s innovation, impact and leadership, further solidifying The Bahamas’ position as a top-tier destination in the global tourism landscape.

“Receiving recognition from such esteemed industry awards is a true reflection of the hard work, dedication, and innovation that have made The Bahamas a standout destination,” said Deputy Prime Minister and Tourism Minister Chester Cooper. “We are truly honoured to be acknowledged amongst the best in the industry. These awards highlight our commitment to excellence in all sectors of tourism and reinforces The Bahamas’ position as a leading global destination. These awards are also inherently a reflection of the energy and dedication of tourism professionals worldwide and I want to publicly express my gratitude to each of them. As we wrap up the year, we are more motivated than ever to continue delivering exceptional experiences that captivate and inspire travelers worldwide.”

In the Magellan Awards, the ministry received gold awards for Brightline Activation and the Fly Away Island Spots Campaign.

In the Viddy Awards, the ministry received platinum awards for the Winds of Tradition Content Story, An Open Invitation Content Story, the In True Bahamian Fashion Content Story, and The King of Conch Content Story

The director general of the ministry, Latia Duncombe, said: “The Magellan and Viddy Awards shine a spotlight on the creativity and passion that fuel our mission to showcase the unmatched beauty and culture of The Bahamas. These accolades inspire us to continue setting new standards in delivering world-class tourism experiences.

“As we celebrate this moment, we remain focused on creating new opportunities to engage and inspire travelers while further strengthening The Bahamas’ position on the global stage.”