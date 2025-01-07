A teacher who loves what he does

For a student, there’s nothing like having an educator who is knowledgeable and skilful. Micah Israel found that kind of teacher in Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI) instructor Maverick Moxey.

“He lets you do something and stands back. He does a lot of probing. He proves the method. That’s a smart man right there. Very intelligent,” said Micah.

“Mr Moxey teaches so you get the connection. He doesn’t just give answers. We learn by discovery. It’s the first time I’ve encountered this type of learning; it makes it easier to learn,” he stated.

“I’m gaining lots of intricate details from the heat setting, the amperage, what metal I’m working with and how to control the melting of steel to join with another,” said the 26-year-old, who is studying welding so he could eventually work for himself.

Meanwhile, Mr Moxey has been employed with BTVI for 33 years. He loves what he does.

“Find something you like to do and you’ll never work a day in your life. This is that job. This is my dream job,” said the veteran welder.

Additionally, Mr Moxey spoke about the importance of mathematics to welding.

“We start with fractions because when you do measurement, if you are off by more than one eighth of an inch, you are in trouble. We call it the deadly one eighth. Mathematics and measurement go hand in hand for welders. Mathematics is extremely important for welding,” he underscored.

Mr Moxey underscored the importance of welding to society.

“Wherever steel is needed in a building, you need a welder. It’s steel that secures buildings and if people want to know why our price changes, it’s because of oil prices; we need oil to make the steel to do the job” he explained.

Mr Moxey proudly noted that he was one of the welders contracted on phases one and two of the Atlantis, Paradise Island Resort, having worked on underground pipes, elevator shafts, staircases, columns and beams, and steel routing.

BTVI’s Dean of Construction and Workforce Development, Alexander Darville, spoke to the significance of having subject matter experts like Mr Moxey on faculty.

“It sends a loud message to industry that we are connected and it helps with buy-in. When we send our students on internships, industry has a level of confidence as they recognise that we have subject matter experts who live the pedagogy,” said Mr Darville.





