Coach Jared Higgs earns the US Soccer B Licence

JARED Higgs, founder and head coach of Kix Academy, and recently appointed head coach of Queen’s College junior boys’ soccer team, has achieved a major milestone in his coaching career by earning the US Soccer B Licence.

This prestigious credential, part of US Soccer’s professional coaching pathway, represents a significant step forward in Higgs’ dedication to the development of young soccer players.

The US Soccer B Licence is a professional coaching certification that prepares coaches to lead competitive youth and amateur teams. It focuses on advanced principles of team management, player development and tactical execution.

The process to earn the B Licence is highly demanding, involving months of coursework, on-field training assessments, and rigorous evaluations. Coaches must demonstrate their ability to design and execute training sessions, analyse game situations, and foster player growth.

“Achieving the B Licence challenged me to think critically about my approach to the game,” Higgs said. “The experience was incredibly rewarding and has given me new tools to better serve my players.”

As a part of US Soccer’s coaching education pathway, the B Licence is a critical step for coaches aiming to operate at a professional level. The pathway is designed to ensure that coaches progress through structured education, with each licence building on the knowledge and skills gained from the previous levels.

The B Licence is recognised nationwide as a mark of excellence and professional competency in coaching.

Higgs expressed deep gratitude to his coach educator, Marione “Ginger” Parson-McGill, for her honest and detailed feedback throughout the course, as well as to lead educator Matthew Dacey and educator Colton Bly for their invaluable support and expertise.

The course, hosted by Iowa Soccer, required Higgs to travel to Iowa twice for in-person meetings in September and November, providing a unique and enriching learning experience that further enhanced his development as a coach.

Higgs’ role as head coach at Kix Academy has allowed him to implement creative training sessions that prioritise player development for children aged 3-14.

At the same time, he has recently taken on the head coaching position for Queen’s College junior boys, with their first season set to begin in February or March.

Higgs plans to apply his newly acquired knowledge to help the team grow and compete effectively in their upcoming campaign.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge of leading Queen’s College junior boys this season,” Higgs said. “It’s an exciting opportunity to work with talented players and build a strong foundation for the programme.”

With the US Soccer B Licence in hand, Jared Higgs is poised to make a lasting impact on the soccer community through his work at Kix Academy and Queen’s College. His journey exemplifies the dedication and professionalism required to succeed in modern coaching.