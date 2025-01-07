Consumer watchdog’s ‘huge’ three-fold complaints surge

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

The Bahamas’ consumer protection watchdog saw a “huge” three-fold increase in complaints against businesses for the 2024 full-year, its chairman revealed yesterday.

Randy Rolle, the Consumer Protection Commission’s head, said it received nearly 450 complaints from consumers in 2024 compared to the 151 submitted in 2023. Speaking to Tribune Business, Mr Rolle said the watchdog currently has a 70 percent complaint resolution rate and will be working alongside the Attorney General’s Office to resolve some outstanding cases.

He attributed the increased volume of complaints to the Commission’s efforts to build consumer confidence their grievances will be addressed through resolving issues, adding that it does not show “favouritism” and will investigate claims against other government agencies.

“The last time I checked we had over a 70 percent success rate, and that number has been going up. We have been collaborating with other agencies. We have a number of cases that we are going to meet with the Attorney General’s Office on in the coming weeks. But the more amicable resolutions we have, the better it is for everyone,” said Mr Rolle.

“Consumers now know that not only are they able to make complaints, but it won’t fall on deaf ears. I think that’s the most important thing for them, and so we want to build on that relationship with them and are collaborating with other agencies as well. We do not have favouritism. We’ve had a couple of complaints against government agencies where we’ve written to the agencies seeking resolve for consumers.”

Mr Rolle said the Commission intends to continue its “aggressive” approach to complaint resolution while building relationships with businesses and consumers. “I think the aggressive approach that we took, and the level of success that was achieved by the team in in being able to resolve a number of the complaints, has increased consumer confidence,” he said.

“So the confidence level in the work that the Commission is doing is showing and, of course, it’s encouraging, and with the support of the Government we intend to be as aggressive in 2025 and continue to foster and build more relationships with providers and consumers.”

Mr Rolle said shipping companies were the subject of the largest number of complaints, followed by beauty supply stores, contractors and grocery stores. He added that he is encouraged by the reduction in complaints about the construction sector, which previously had the second highest volume.

The Commission chairman said consumers are becoming more forthcoming with complaints about businesses, and the watchdog will continue to educate them about their rights and strive for a 100 percent resolution rate.

“We are going to increase the daily consumer tips. They have helped a lot and we’ve been able to avoid a number of stuff because people now understand their rights. People are making complaints about the things that they see that’s not right, as opposed to just accepting. People are asking questions, wanting answers, and that’s encouraging for us,” said Mr Rolle.

“There’s still a lot of people that complain about things so we want to build on the relationships and the collaboration with the other agencies, regulatory bodies, to get 100 percent satisfaction for consumers, to increase our presence, to keep increase our awareness, and to have more educational programmes and initiatives so the public is aware of their rights as consumers.”