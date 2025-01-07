Michael Johnson, Bjorn Ferguson and police sergeant charged after corruption probe

FORMER Chief Superintendent of Police Michael Johnson, attorney Bjorn Ferguson, and a police sergeant, Deangelo Rolle, have been charged with crimes in the Magistrates Court after police concluded a corruption probe that was sparked by leaked voice notes.

Johnson was charged with conspiracy to commit bribery, abetment to stealing, receiving and accessory after the fact. Ferguson was charged with accessory after the fact. Rolle was charged with abetment to stealing.

Johnson was granted bail at $25,000, while Ferguson and Rolle were granted bail at $7,500.

The men were told a voluntary bill of indictment transferring their case to the Supreme Court would be sent on January 30.



