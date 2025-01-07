Michael Johnson, Bjorn Ferguson and police sergeant charged after corruption probe

FORMER Chief Superintendent of Police Michael Johnson, attorney Bjorn Ferguson, and a police sergeant, Deangelo Rolle, have been charged with crimes in the Magistrates Court after police concluded a corruption probe that was sparked by leaked voice notes.
Johnson was charged with conspiracy to commit bribery, abetment to stealing, receiving and accessory after the fact. Ferguson was charged with accessory after the fact. Rolle was charged with abetment to stealing.
Johnson was granted bail at $25,000, while Ferguson and Rolle were granted bail at $7,500.
The men were told a voluntary bill of indictment transferring their case to the Supreme Court would be sent on January 30.
Comments
sheeprunner12 11 hours, 30 minutes ago
Will sip my cup of tea and watch ...... 🧐🧐
hrysippus 11 hours, 11 minutes ago
The Pingdom years were most corrupt, . The ending in ninety two abrupt, . The country then enjoyed those cleaner times, . Accountability and less government crimes. . But all good things must reach their end; . A different PM the voting trend. . Will this one manage to survive the scandal? . Or widespread corruption too much to handle. . The electorate will determine soon, . The piper’s colour that calls the tune. . Sigh.
realfreethinker 10 hours, 48 minutes ago
So how come the tribune did not turn off comments for this story. they usually block comments for less. Hmmm
hrysippus 9 hours, 30 minutes ago
Hi unrealthinker; this matter is not yet before the courts, as such no media house can be charged with anything short of libel; also you cannot libel someone who has shuffled off this mortal plain. You're welcome. Follow me more more useful info.....sigh....
TalRussell 10 hours, 45 minutes ago
Court appearance jacket and cap - looks familiar worn as appropriate work wear before garden leave issued. -- Yes?
Sign in to comment
