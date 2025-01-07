Mom beaten in jitney attack recovering - but needs help

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

LATASHA Rolle, the woman who suffered a brutal attack last month, leaving her with both legs broken, is slowly making progress toward walking again, according to her relatives.

However, the devastating injuries have not only left her physically shattered but also financially unable to prepare her children for the reopening of schools after the holidays.

Ms Rolle’s mother, Louise King-Brice, said their family is still trying to cope since the incident last month when her daughter was viciously attacked by a man while on her way to work.

Ms Rolle, who remains hospitalised, has undergone one surgery on her broken leg but is awaiting a second surgery for the next leg. This delay is due to a need for critical blood donations.

Speaking to The Tribune, Mrs King-Brice, who had just returned from dialysis yesterday, said the family was going through a challenging time.

Ms Rolle’s two sons, aged 14 and 17, missed the first day of school because Mrs King-Brice could not afford bus fare or lunch money. She explained that her daughter, as the family’s breadwinner, had supported the household before the attack.

“I’m still not over what happened to my daughter,” Mrs King- Brice said. “When I talk about her it brings tears to my eyes.”

The attack on Ms Rolle occurred on December 17 around 2pm at Poinciana Avenue and Baillou Hill Road. Footage showed a man repeatedly punching, hitting, and stomping on Ms Rolle at a busy intersection. Despite her cries for help, bystanders honked their horns but stayed in their vehicles.

The bus driver also stayed parked and did not intervene. The assault stopped only when one man intervened and pushed the attacker away.

Ms Rolle suffered a broken nose, a black eye, two broken legs, and other injuries.

Mrs King-Brice said the entire situation has been devastating, noting that her daughter would have been healthy and present to see her children off to school if not for the attack. She called on the attacker’s family to assist with medical expenses.

Despite her ordeal, Ms Rolle said the family is trying to remain in good spirits. When asked if there was hope for her to walk again, Mrs King-Brice said, “Yes! She wiggled all ten of her toes,” with excitement.

Derek Dawkins, Ms Rolle’s nephew, said the incident has taken a toll on the family mentally. He noted that Ms Rolle avoids social media to shield herself from seeing the traumatic video of the attack.

Mr Dawkins added that the family is setting up a GoFundMe page to help cover Ms Rolle’s medical expenses, including surgeries, physical therapy and aftercare.

Those who wish to assist can contact the family at (242) 431-5457.