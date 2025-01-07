Nearly 700 start their studies as UB Mingoes

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Education Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

More than 680 new students have embarked on their academic journey as University of The Bahamas (UB) Mingoes, participating in orientation activities and academic advisement in preparation for the Spring 2025 semester.

This new cohort was warmly welcomed through orientation activities designed to prepare them for university life, academic success, and personal growth. Among the 687-plus incoming freshmen is Graham Turner, a Computer Information Systems major, eager to make his mark on the world.

“I’m just looking forward to pressing hard for my degree, making sure that I get along with the lecturers, turn in assignments, and being full of UB pride,” said Turner.

UB’s Performing Arts Centre (PAC) was filled to capacity for its welcome ceremony on Thursday, where new students were introduced to university life, guided through procedures and protocols, and informed of their responsibilities.

For many, this initiation signifies a transition into adulthood, requiring them to manage their academic affairs independently, a departure from the structured environment of high school. Recognizing that this transition can be overwhelming, UB’s orientation programme plays a crucial role in setting freshmen on the right path.

Early Childhood Education major Tyneisha Thompson shared her mixed emotions. “I feel scared but excited to start UB, and so far, it’s been great,” noted Thompson.

Fellow freshmen Lambert Bowe and Wendiana Exhilhome expressed optimism for the future.

“It’s been very good so far,” said Bowe, a Business and Finance major. “The people are very nice and welcoming. They give easy instructions to help you where to go. I believe it’s going to be a very good journey for me, because The Bahamas does very well in business as well. So, I feel I’ll make it very far into helping me into my journey going into the States.”

Exhilhome added that the experience was enriching.

“The experience was really good,” she said. “I learned a lot. The speaker really encouraged me to move forward, press on, and just do well.”

Wendiana was referring to Ms. Gandhi Pinder, Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations for Gilgan Holdings, who urged students to form enduring friendships and networks to aid in their future professional endeavours.

“You never know who you need and you never know who needs you,” said Ms. Pinder. “And so, collaboration is very important. Build your tribe, surround yourself with people who inspire support, and challenge you to grow.”

President (Acting) Janyne Hodder assured the Class of 2029 of the institution’s commitment to their success, highlighting the supportive network of faculty, staff, and senior administrators ready to assist.

“Whatever your concerns, whatever you need, I want you to know that there’s an entire team of professionals devoted simply to making sure we walk you through, and then we walk you across a few short years from now,” said Ms Hodder.

“So please, come and ask us, whether it’s talking to your faculty, seeking out your faculty or professor, seeking out an advisor, going to counselling, walking to financial aid, whatever it is that you need and that worries you, come and see us, because we have pledged to help you walk this path successfully.”

Vice President of Academic Affairs and Provost, Dr Maria Oriakhi, reminded freshmen of UB’s historic role in national development and commitment to their successes.

“Class of 2029, you are now a part of a university that has stood at the keystone in the development of The Bahamas for more than 50 years,” said Dr Oriakhi.

“UB has shaped future leaders, influenced policy and driven national progress. As you embark on your journey, you are stepping into a legacy of excellence and I am every bit confident that you are going to contribute to this vibrant history.”