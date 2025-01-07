Oratorical competitors ready

The University of The Bahamas and The Bahamas Alphas Educational & Leadership Foundation (Iota Epsilon Lambda, Sigma Beta Lambda, and Phi Mu Chapters) will host the third Reverend Dr Martin Luther King, Jr Oratorical Competition on Friday, January 10.

The event will take place in the Harry C. Moore Library and Information Centre Auditorium at The University of The Bahamas.

Under the theme, “The Time is Always Right to Do What is Right,” this competition celebrates the oratory excellence of young minds from high schools across the nation. Contestants will deliver speeches that reflect Dr King’s enduring legacy and his commitment to justice, equality, and social change.

The 2024 Speech Competition champion was Daunte Butler of St Augustine’s College.

The contestants for this year’s competition are: Richard Bain, Anatol Rodgers High School; Troyanna Wright, CI Gibson High School; Clarence Dumene, CR Walker High School; Javan Dean, Doris Johnson High School; Adrian Stuart, Jr, Eight Mile Rock High School; Steve Tilus, Jordan Prince Williams High School; Imani Price, Mary Star of the Sea Academy; Zante Ferguson, Queen’s College; Vashanique Kemp, Summit Heights; Zion Carey, St Augustine’s College; Samiya Rolle, St George’s High School; Brent Albury, St John’s College; Jordyn Pratt,Tambearley International; Dion Walkine, The Government High School; Nyema Kemp, Windsor School.