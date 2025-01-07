Sewage leak at Montagu

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

DR Rhianna Neely-Murphy, director of the Environmental Planning and Protection Department, confirmed a sewage spill at Montague Beach has been contained but could not specify when the beach will reopen.

Dr Neely-Murphy told The Tribune yesterday that the DEPP was alerted to the spill on Friday just before 6pm. The spill involved untreated sewage, which contained gut-system microbes and other potential pathogens.

“Officers arrived on the scene and met the Water and Sewage Corporation already on site, securing the area with caution tape and treating it with chlorine tablets. The area is cordoned off with caution tape to prevent public access to the impacted area,” she said.

She reassured the public that the health risk is minimal as long as individuals stay clear of the closed-off areas. However, she warned that exposure to sewage pathogens could lead to illness.

Regarding the cleanup efforts, Dr Neely-Murphy said: “Clean-up has been underway since Friday evening and is being monitored by the DEPP. Once satisfied that the leak is permanently addressed, sanitation will begin. Once the DEPP is satisfied that the area is sufficiently sanitised, the area will be covered with additional topsoil and grass replanted.”

She said the WSC will cover all costs associated with the spill and subsequent remediation.

She described the timeline for reopening the beach as a “fluid situation,” adding, “We do not anticipate the affected area to be closed for any extended period of time, but once we begin with the application of the disinfecting, we would have a better idea as to when the beach can be reopened.”