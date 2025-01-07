‘Stop making us pay more fines’

By LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Chief Reporter
WITH new changes to the road traffic regulations now in effect, Free National Movement (FNM) leader Michael Pintard has urged the Davis administration to avoid burdening the public with extra fees and strict compliance measures.
He stressed that there are ways to strengthen the rule of law on the road without sacrificing fairness and compassion.
Mr Pintard’s comments come as the government prepares to enforce amendments to the Road Traffic Act, which will introduce fines for non-compliance and empower police officers to seize vehicles, requiring owners to pay $300 to release their cars.
One of the key changes, which took effect in January, stipulates that drivers will no longer be able to renew their car licences with an insurance policy that has less than six months’ validity.
Government officials have said that the new rules aim to encourage “deeper compliance” with the law and reduce the number of uninsured vehicles.
Yesterday, Mr Pintard cautioned that such measures could have adverse effects on Bahamians.
“The latest increases in land and sea taxes, coupled with stricter compliance measures like vehicle seizures and fines, are the clearest evidence yet of a government more focused on revenue collection than fostering relief for hard-working citizens,” he said in a statement yesterday.
“There are ways to strengthen the rule of law on the road without sacrificing fairness and compassion. Transportation is not a luxury but a necessity for many. Yet, this Davis administration seems intent on turning it into an unaffordable burden.”
Mr Pintard raised several key concerns regarding the government’s actions.
He warned that strict enforcement measures, such as vehicle seizures, could lead to resentment rather than cooperation from the public.
Additionally, he argued that rising penalties could push low-income families into further financial hardship.
He also proposed several recommendations aimed at ensuring better compliance with road safety regulations.
These include introducing tiered licensing fees based on income and vehicle type to reduce the burden on lower-income citizens, allowing instalment payments or deferred plans to ease immediate financial pressures, ensuring fines align with individual circumstances, and digitising procedures to make compliance easier and more accessible.
“To ensure these recommendations are practical, we propose engaging the public through consultations, working with local governments and community leaders to understand the root causes of noncompliance, piloting programs in select areas to test their impact, and closely monitoring outcomes to strike the right balance between compliance and citizen relief,” Mr Pintard added.
“This government must abandon its punitive approach and instead build policies that align with the economic realities of Bahamians.”
M0J0 18 hours, 41 minutes ago
I mean I somewhat agree but this is always the approach of most gov.agencies, no reform just tax the consumer whiles stealing still occurs, so money in money out. Don't go after those who always break the law, duck paying fees but fine those who are trying in an already tax crazy Bahamas.
joeblow 17 hours, 22 minutes ago
... obeying the law has the result of not being fined. Breaking the law has the consequence of being fined or worse. The purpose of the penalty is to let people know that breaking the law has consequences and there is nothing wrong with that; it helps to produce a more law-abiding society (and God know that Bahamas needs more of that). The problem is whether or not the penalty is too burdensome. One has to strike a balance by ensuring the fine is not so little that one doesn't care if they break the law or not or so high that it can't be paid. We need more law and order in our country, but it must be impartial!
M0J0 17 hours, 11 minutes ago
we have law and order; first step is to ensure that they are being followed. The first-choice can't be raising fees and fines, first should be to recoup and enforce what is already on the books. This government is trying to find anyway to bring in money but are not looking at the effect on the economy and small man.
TalRussell 16 hours, 20 minutes ago
Me personally, being a 'homeschooled political scientist of the theatrical sorts.' -- The one job RedMovement convention delegates believed Pintard would be useful was to deal with Dr. Minnis and he has failed their delegation. -- Thus would follow the Freeport/Bimini byelection defeat. -- Yes?
sheeprunner12 12 hours, 3 minutes ago
The Govt has to do something ....... When almost HALF of the vehicles on the road are either uninsured, unlicensed OR both.
And yes, your insurance & car registration should run concurrently. Let the insurance companies figure it out. They helped to create the conundrum in the country.
TalRussell 11 hours, 39 minutes ago
Motor Vehicle owners' premiums kept increasing so much there's nothing left to give to the Insurance people. -- And they are still chargin' you up even if you are 'accident and ticket free'. -- Yes?
trueBahamian 10 hours, 16 minutes ago
Smh. This is ridiculous. Amd how does that bring about compliance? We have criminals out on bail who should be locked up. We have rampant government corruption but this is the focus? These people ain't serious.
