‘Stop making us pay more fines’

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

WITH new changes to the road traffic regulations now in effect, Free National Movement (FNM) leader Michael Pintard has urged the Davis administration to avoid burdening the public with extra fees and strict compliance measures.

He stressed that there are ways to strengthen the rule of law on the road without sacrificing fairness and compassion.

Mr Pintard’s comments come as the government prepares to enforce amendments to the Road Traffic Act, which will introduce fines for non-compliance and empower police officers to seize vehicles, requiring owners to pay $300 to release their cars.

One of the key changes, which took effect in January, stipulates that drivers will no longer be able to renew their car licences with an insurance policy that has less than six months’ validity.

Government officials have said that the new rules aim to encourage “deeper compliance” with the law and reduce the number of uninsured vehicles.

Yesterday, Mr Pintard cautioned that such measures could have adverse effects on Bahamians.

“The latest increases in land and sea taxes, coupled with stricter compliance measures like vehicle seizures and fines, are the clearest evidence yet of a government more focused on revenue collection than fostering relief for hard-working citizens,” he said in a statement yesterday.

“There are ways to strengthen the rule of law on the road without sacrificing fairness and compassion. Transportation is not a luxury but a necessity for many. Yet, this Davis administration seems intent on turning it into an unaffordable burden.”

Mr Pintard raised several key concerns regarding the government’s actions.

He warned that strict enforcement measures, such as vehicle seizures, could lead to resentment rather than cooperation from the public.

Additionally, he argued that rising penalties could push low-income families into further financial hardship.

He also proposed several recommendations aimed at ensuring better compliance with road safety regulations.

These include introducing tiered licensing fees based on income and vehicle type to reduce the burden on lower-income citizens, allowing instalment payments or deferred plans to ease immediate financial pressures, ensuring fines align with individual circumstances, and digitising procedures to make compliance easier and more accessible.

“To ensure these recommendations are practical, we propose engaging the public through consultations, working with local governments and community leaders to understand the root causes of noncompliance, piloting programs in select areas to test their impact, and closely monitoring outcomes to strike the right balance between compliance and citizen relief,” Mr Pintard added.

“This government must abandon its punitive approach and instead build policies that align with the economic realities of Bahamians.”