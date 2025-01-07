Union chairman backs Vybz Kartel opposition

By ANNELIA NIXON

Tribune Business Reporter

anixon@tribunemedia.net

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) chairman yesterday backed the United Artist Bahamas Union’s (UABU) vocal opposition to dancehall artist, Vybz Kartel, staging a concert in The Bahamas.

Fred Munnings, pointing to “the murder situation” in The Bahamas, told Tribune Business he does not believe “a role model” like the Jamaican should be allowed into the country even though the latter’s murder conviction was overturned by the UK Privy Council after he had spent ten years serving a prison sentence. Jamaica’s appeal court has declined to retry the case.

Responding to the push back that the United Artist Bahamas Union is receiving over its threat to protest the concert’s approval, Mr Munnings added that just because the public may want it does not mean such an event is “in the best interest of the development of our country”.

“My understanding, from what I read and what I heard on the news reports, is that he was convicted of murder,” Mr Munnings said. “Well, if that is correct, that there’s some controversy about whether or not he should be released or not released, then I think until that is resolved we should not allow criminals into our country that are known criminals that are serving jail time.

“And if there’s controversy over his release, until that controversy has been resolved, I think the Government of The Bahamas should not allow him into our country. That’s the first point. Secondly, a role model like him being convicted of a murder, realising the murder situation in our country, I totally agree that we should not allow him into our country.

“Young people say they want to take dope, too. Young people say they want to do all kinds of things that may not be in the best interest of the development of our country. Not only young people, a lot of people,” Mr Munnings said.

“So does that mean that we should just allow all and sundry to come into the country simply because a certain sector of the population said they want it? This is a known criminal who has questionable means of whether or not he should be on the streets. Convicted of murder.

“And, because he’s so popular among the young people, all the more reason why we should be very sensitive to allowing this kind of a role model into our country. I’m not saying that people should not be forgiven. I’m not saying that people should not be pardoned if they have paid their dues to society. However, in his case, there’s a controversy as to whether or not he should be released, according to what I read and according to what I’ve heard.”

Mr Munnings also backed the UABU’s comments stating that it is currently the only legal union that can participate in the approval process of allowing foreign artists to work in the country. He added that he was present during a recent meeting with the Pia Glover-Rolle, minister of labour, and Howard Thompson, director of labour when the former confirmed that the legacy union, the Bahamas Musicians & Entertainers Union’s (BMEU), elections were not certified.

“On the point of the other union, there are outstanding matters related to that union with regard to their recent election and the election has not been certified, which means that that union should not be allowed to continue to function because it’s questionable whether or not they are legitimate,” Mr Munnings said.

“I was present in that meeting with the minister and the director of labour, and my impression is they acknowledge that there is a controversy and that the union’s recent election has not been certified. Therefore, they are not officially recognised at this time.

“The practice is, and has been for many years, that once an application has been made to The Bahamas Immigration Department for a work permit to be granted to an artist coming into the country, the practice is that the legitimate union, which in this case will be the United Artists Bahamas Union, because the other one is in question, will be contacted to verify whether they had any objection to the permit being granted. That has been a practice for decades,” Mr Munnings added.

“So what the United Artists Bahamas Union is saying, since the other union is not officially functioning at this time, that inquiry should be made of the United Artists, and the United Artists should have an opportunity to voice its opinion on whether or not this artist, this particular artist, should be granted a work permit to come into the country. And that’s what has happened. They’re voicing their opinion.

“If the union disapproves of the artist coming into the country, that should weigh heavily on the decision that is made by the Government of the Bahamas. The union cannot approve or disapprove a work permit application. That can only be done by the Government of The Bahamas through the Immigration Department. But once the union is consulted and they disagree, or do not approve of a particular artist coming into the country, that weighs heavily on the decision whether or not the artist is approved or disapproved.”

Mr Munnings added that if the BMEU was to be certified, both unions would have a say in the approval process. He said it was suggested that a committee made up of members from both unions be formed to “disapprove or approve any inquiries”.

“Unions have equal rights. What we have suggested to the Government is that a committee comprising of both unions be recognised by the Government for that body to disapprove or approve any inquiries,” he added.

“That has been suggested. It has been recommended. The Government, in a meeting with the Immigration officers, agreed with that concept. However, attempts to bring the two bodies together to come up with such a body.... the United Artists has always been in favour. The other union has not responded. And then, of course, they had the elections, and the elections are in question. Therefore, there’s only one union at the moment that’s officially recognised by the Government.”

“What we can say is that the United Artists have not been consulted and we are the only legitimate, recognised, registered union that relates to entertainment in the country today.”