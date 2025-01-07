Winton Rugby pitch to be renovated starting on weekend

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

AS they slowly make their return to competitive competition in the aftermath of COVID-19, the Bahamas Rugby Union is expected to begin renovations to the pitch in Winton Meadows this weekend.

Deborah Dean, a member of the sub-committee responsible for the renovations of the site, said during the Buccaneers Seven-A-Side Tournament on Boxing Day, they were able to raise sufficient funds to get the work done.

“During COVID-19, sports was one of the last things to open up because of the contact with each other,” Deal said. “But over the past three years, rugby lost a lot of players who didn’t have the interest in competing again.

“And with little to no revenue being regenerated because we were not doing anything, when we finally came back to the pitch, it was sad to see the state of deterioration the site was in.”

One of their two website groups, the Golden Oldies - composed of players 35 and older - made a decision to raise funds among themselves to get the repairs done.

As a result of what they were able to secure, Deal said the decision was made to start the repairs this weekend with the roof being repaired, the building painted, driveway being patched up and some landscaping around the property.

Deal said they appreciated the support from Bahamas Waste and Franny De Cardenas, a member of the Oldest Club, provided the bin for them to dispose of their waste material.

While another rugby player has agreed to donate some solar panels for the roof. Deal said they are still open to any contribution from any other members to ensure that the site returns to its formative days.

She noted that they also have to get the lights up and running and put in a proper water system so that they can accommodate the other activities, including the youth soccer and flag football, which also utilise the pitch.

As a result of COVID-19, Deal said they have lost a lot of their players from the three existing clubs in New Providence, but she said they will be doing a recruiting drive to get more players to come out and participate.

Hopefully with the renovations to the pitch, Deal said the players will be more eager to come out and participate in the new environment that they will provide once the renovations are completed.

While the Boxing Day Tournament officially started the rugby season, Deal said the players can only play in exhibition games because of the conditions at the pitch.

But this weekend, the Bahamas Renegades will be travelling to Miami, Florida where they will participate in a few games against St Thomas UNI 2nd.

It’s an open tour for players from New Providence and Grand Bahama. Along with the Buccaneers, the Cuckoos and Baillou Rugby Clubs are in New Providence and the Freeport Rugby Club is in Grand Bahama. There is also a youth team called the Red Eyes Rugby Club.