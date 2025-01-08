Amazon threat looms for ‘luxury’ jewellery retail

By ANNELIA NIXON

Tribune Business Reporter

anixon@tribunemedia.net

Amazon’s ‘free delivery’ service to this nation is posing an increased threat to local businesses by providing “affordable” alternatives to Bahamian-made brands.

Pointing to online stores, including Amazon, Shein and Temu, Chevette Williamson, owner of Beading and Craft Gallery, a jewellery-centric retail business, said many consumers are now looking for affordable alternatives versus luxury items given the current state of the economy.

She added that Amazon, especially since its introduction of direct shipping to The Bahamas, has become stiff competition and contributed to a “slow” 2024 that forced her “to do a lot more marketing in order to really promote our product”.

“With jewellery and selling hardware for handbags and craft, it was definitely very slow,” Ms Williamson said. “And I am saying this because I really believe that our competition is now Amazon. A lot of people who have been my customers have been purchasing their products online.

“And so it has been slow. And I’ve found that we’ve had to do a lot more marketing in order to really promote our product. And that’s where my business saw the challenge in terms of traffic. And so when you’re looking at luxury jewellery like my jewellery, that’s where the challenge is.

“So it has not been a very good year because of that. A lot of people have access to cheaper jewellery. That and then, too, with the economy being the way that it is, everybody’s looking for ways to stretch their monies,” Ms Williamson continued.

“A lot of small businesses are experiencing the same thing, and so we just have to be creative in trying to find jewellery that is different and still being able to keep the price down where it’s affordable. So when you look at my boutique-type jewellery, I have to scale back and try to find companies that would be interested in my brand, my style jewellery.

“And so when you look at 2024, it was a challenge. The business has not been as good as I would have hoped. But again, when you look at the kind of business I have, it’s not a need.”

Ms Williamson said that, in 2025, clients can expect more statement jewellery. She added that she will be teaching more this year for those interested in jewellery-making and learning new techniques.

“Customers can expect more fabulous statement jewellery,” Ms Williamson said. “My customers can also expect me teaching more because I had a lot of customers who would have seen my advertising, ask if I’m still teaching classes.

“And so for the first quarter, I will be teaching so that people who are interested in jewellery-making as well as persons who find themselves about to retire, they’re able to pick up a hobby and be ready for Mother’s Day. And so I will be teaching different jewellery-making techniques along with making beautiful statement jewellery, as well as offering jewellery wholesale to stores that sell to the tourists on the port.”

“A lot of times when customers take classes, they want to know where they’re able to get the products from. So we sell the products that they need for the jewellery-making as well. And so we will be teaching at our store on Lincoln Boulevard,” Ms Williamson continued.

“And the classes we’ll be offering this quarter will be basic of jewellery-making, pearl knotting and another technique that is trending is where you’re able to capture a coin with wire. And so we’ll also be teaching because a lot of men love these big coin pendants that are caged with wire. And so we’ll also be teaching that technique so more people can get in on the dollars that are being spent for that type of jewellery.

“I’ll have a flyer being distributed by this weekend. Each class will have a price and it will include the material for the class. And so for the month of January, February and March, for the first quarter of the year, I will be teaching,” she added.

“I’ll have a sponsored ad as well. I’ll be circulating a flyer with all of the information with the prices of each class and the technique, and they will be able to reach out to me and I will direct them on how to pay for the class. And then once they’ve paid for the class, I direct them, give them information on where the class will be held.”

Speaking to the slow period last year, Ms Williamson said: “I want to take my hat off to the Mall at Marathon” who afforded her the opportunity to showcase her products with a pop-up event during the Christmas season. She noted an uptick in Bahamian support during that time, adding that she used that momentum to market some of her products while ensuring that “the price was right”.

“The tactics I have used were just trying to market the jewellery that I knew my customers liked and they weren’t able to purchase abroad,” Ms Williamson said. “So during the holidays I had a pop-up store at the Mall at Marathon and I advertised my coin charm bracelets, stainless steel.

“And that was the popular seller. I sold more of those items than the regular boutique-style jewellery, which was a little bit more expensive. And so that was the marketing tool I used, and which is very nice. It’s nice to see that Bahamians are now all excited about Bahamian-made jewellery. They’re becoming more loyal to their own. So that is good to see.

“When we look at Bahamian-made jewellery and the price is right, you would have more customers purchasing. Like I’m sure people, the companies that would have made the straw bags, because it’s different, you can’t get it from away. And then some people like unique gifts. And so we just had to make sure that the price was right because of the economy. And because people are looking to stretch their dollar.”

“The response has been very good and I want to take my hat off to the Mall at Marathon for giving Bahamian businesses, small businesses, an opportunity to showcase their products over the holidays. Because we had very good response. We’ve been able to have so much more eyes on our products,” Ms Wiliamson said.

“And so I am hoping that they continue with that so that more local Bahamian artisans are able to get that opportunity to get more eyes on their products. I also had a tourist who came to the mall and they were so excited to be able to find hand-made products in the mall because they told me that they were walking all over and they wanted to get a few gifts to take to their friends, but they saw that everything was commercial. And so hats off to the Mall at Marathon for giving us that opportunity to showcase our goods.”