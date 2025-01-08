Auto dealer confirms portfolio’s expansion

A Bahamian auto dealer yesterday confirmed the expansion of its brand portfolio through the exclusive MG distributorship for The Bahamas.

Omega Motors, part of the Auto Mall group, and the dealer for both BMW and Mini in The Bahamas, said in a statement that it will handle both sales and after-sales operations for a vehicle brand that is celebrating its 100th anniversary.

Founded in 1924, MG has also moved into the electric vehicle (EV) market, which Omega Motors said aligns with its commitment to expanding environmentally-friendly auto options for Bahamian consumers as it bids to meet evolving customer needs.

L.J. Albury, Omega Motors general manager, said: “We’re honoured and excited to once again collaborate with our partners at the ATL Automotive Group in Jamaica to expand our brand portfolio and offer even more vehicle options to our customers in The Bahamas.

“MG brings a century-long legacy of excellence, and we’re thrilled to introduce its affordable, extensive range of petrol engine and electric vehicles that are perfectly suited for The Bahamas.”

MG’s current model line-up includes SUVs, sedans and hatchbacks, with manufacturer plans to introduce more models in the future. Its diverse range of gas, electric and hybrid vehicles are designed in Marylebone, London, and manufactured worldwide.

Omega Motors said MG’s introduction to The Bahamas will create new job opportunities, strengthen the dealership network to support vehicle and parts distribution, and provide improved service for Bahamian customers.

It added that the complete range of MG passenger vehicles, including MG 5, MG HS, MG EHS, MG ONE, MG RX9 and MG4, will be available for pre-order with deliveries set to begin in February. The official showroom is slated to open in 2025.

Omega Motors was established in 2011 as the local dealer for BMW and Mini.