Carnival hires ex-Atlantis executive as GB port guest experience chief

Carnival Corporation has hired a former Atlantis employee as senior guest experience manager for its new Grand Bahama cruise port destination, Celebration Key.

The cruise line, in a statement, said Daniel Belton brings more than 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry to a role where he will oversee all aspects of guest services, including cabana services, shore excursions, entertainment, activities and beach club operations.

Carnival added that Mr Belton’s focus will be on ensuring guests enjoy a seamless experience from the moment they disembark at a destination that is set to open this summer. He will work closely with more than 700 on-site staff across various departments to ensure that every guest interaction exceeds expectations.

“The experience visitors have at Celebration Key, from the moment they step off the ship until they leave, is incredibly important,” Mr Belton said. “I want guests to depart having enjoyed the ultimate vacation, filled with incredible memories of friendly service, fun activities and exceptional hospitality.

“This is vital not only for Celebration Key, but for the economy of Grand Bahama and The Bahamas as a whole. Tourism is the lifeblood of our country, and I’m proud to be part of this initiative alongside other incredible Bahamians in bringing Carnival’s vision to life.

“To apply my skills and knowledge to a landmark project of this magnitude is both exciting and rewarding. Witnessing the planning, construction and operation of a project like this, along with Celebration Key’s commitment to supporting the community of Grand Bahama, reassures me that we will deliver a world class experience that will make the country proud.”

A graduate of Lynn University, with a degree in hospitality management and a specialisation in sports and recreation, Mr Belton began his career at Atlantis where he was promoted to various posts culminating in his appointment as executive director of resort programming and activities. He has also been involved in entrepreneurial ventures in woodworking and art.

“We are elated to have Daniel lead the guest experience team,” said Amanda Felts, general manager, Celebration Key. “His creativity and innovation for delivering unique guest experiences will be an asset for our valued Carnival guests. Not to mention his passion for developing people. He is a great addition to the dynamic team we are building.”

Celebration Key’s $100m pier extension brings Carnival’s total investment in the cruise port to $600m. The cruise line reiterated that at least 75 percent of outlets at the port will be owned and operated by Bahamians. More than 700 permanent local jobs will be created, including around 400 Bahamians directly hired by Carnival.