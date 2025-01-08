Cartwright brothers perform well in Miami

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMIAN sailing brothers Norman and Nash Cartwright formed a tandem to perform well at the 2025 Miami Snipe Invitational Regatta (U30) hosted at the US Sailing Centre over the weekend in Miami, Florida.

The Cartwright brothers, representing the Nassau Yacht Club, wrapped up the two-day sailing showdown with a 19th place finish out of 36 duos that competed at the event.

The Bahamian sailors secured a net total of 85 points and regular total of 119 points.

The Cartwrights sailed in three races over the weekend. They totaled 34 points in their first event, 24 in their second event and had an almost flawless sailing in race three for 7 total points.

Mark Spearman and Alejandra Harris sailed the Rome all the way to a first place finish at the 2025 Miami Snipe Invitational (U30). The winning duo recorded a net total of 10 points and regular total of 18.

Peter Foley and Henry Tindall, sailing “Ya like Jazz?”, was a distant second with a net total of 29 points.

Matheo Capasso along with Christian Ebbin were third overall at the invitational with a net total of 34 points.

As for Norman, he came into the Snipe event riding the momentum from a 20th place finish in the ILCA 6 Orange Bowl. He placed 20th out of 97 sailors at the event.

The 2025 Miami Snipe Invitational was the first overseas event for Norman at the helm in this particular class. Meanwhile, it was the first ever international event for Nash in the snipe class.

Next up on the schedule for local sailing will be the KPMG Youth Regatta from January 11-12 at the Nassau Yacht Club.