Devynne Charlton looking to defend her title

ONE of the major accomplishments for the Bahamas last year came from Devynne Charlton in winning the women’s world indoor 60 metre hurdles in a world record-breaking performance.

Charlton, 29, was joined by Dutch Femke Bol in the women’s 400m, as the only two record breakers at the meet in Glasgow, Scotland in March.

But as the 2025 season unfolds and the clock unwinds towards the 20th edition of the World Indoor Championships March 21-23 in Nanjing, China, Charlton has her sights set on improving on what she did last year.

Although she made it back to her second appearance in the final of the women’s 100m hurdles at the Olympic Games in Paris, France, Charlton actually ended the season on the injury list, but she indicated that she’s back, healthy and stronger for the new season. “I did a lot of work in the off season to much strong I was in a place where I was getting stronger and I will be ready for this season,” said Charlton, who is back in Lexington, Kentucky in her training camp with coach Rolando ‘Lonnie’ Greene and her American Olympic champion training partner Massai Russell.

“I’m 100 percent recovered at this point and training has been going well. I’m getting ready to open up the season and get ready for the World Indoors and looking forward to defending my title and setting some more records.”

On March 3, Charlton placed his name on the world indoor 60m record with her blazing time of 7.65 seconds as she improved on her silver medal at the previous indoors in 2022 in Belgrade, Serbia.

While she didn’t get a record in the 100m hurdles outdoors, Charlton ran a season’s best of 12.49, which was shy of her national mark of 12.44 that she posted at the World Championships on August 22, 2023 in Budapest, Hungary.

But as she prepares for this season, Charlton said 2024, in which she was inducted into the Purdue University Hall of Fame as well as being honored by the Government of the Bahamas.

“Last season was last season,” Charlton admitted. “I’m thankful for the type of competition that I was able to compete against and the performances that I accomplished.

“But I am trying to do what I always do every season and that is to execute and run my best. I don’t want to compare it to last season, but I just want to be a better athlete every season.”

This year, in addition to the World’s Indoors, Charlton also has her sights set on the World Championships in Tokyo, Japan from September 13-21.

She has already made two appearances in the finals, finishing seventh in Eugene, Oregon in her debut in 2022 and fourth in Budapest.

“My expectation is just to go out there and give it my best,” Charlton said. “I want to trust in my coaching and my ability to compete and compete well.

“But I won’t want to pressure myself on competing. I just want to give it my all every everytime I step on the track.”

Charlton said she’s back in training and everything is going very well, considering that she didn’t have as much time to prepare as she did last year.

She’s eager to get started when she competes in her first meet on January 18th in Lubbock, Texas. It will be the first of five meets she intends to compete in before she heads to World Indoor’s.

“I’m a competitor at heart, so the competition drives me,” said Charlton, who noted that she doesn’t matter who lines up to compete against her.

“I know it’s going to be competitive, so I just hope to be ready to compete at my best every time I step on the track.”

Last year, Charlton was joined by triple jumper/hurdler Charisma Taylor and NCAA Division II champion Denisha Cartwright at the Olympics. While Cartwright bowed out in the newly added repechage round, Taylor made it to the semifinal.

“It was good because as Bahamians we have the traditional events where we compete in, but the hurdles are kind of just catching on,” Charlton stressed.

“So to have a woman in the world indoor final and to have three at the Olympics is a really good inspiration for all of us.”

In her quest to succeed, Charlton thanked her parents, coach Dave and Laura Charlton, for their support at every international meet she’s competed in, as well as the Bahamian people, who give her encouragement along the way.











