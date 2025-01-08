Engine challenges force Abaco blackout

Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) today confirmed a widespread power outage in Abaco as it grapples with engine challenges at the Wilson City Power Station.

According to a statement from BPL, the outage began early this morning when one of the plant’s units tripped offline around 5:16am. Service was briefly restored just before 7am, but the remaining operational unit also developed problems shortly after.

BPL’s energy supply team is currently onsite working to start up a third available unit at the power station.

A spokesperson for BPL said they do not yet have an estimated restoration time but assured residents that updates will be provided.