Man and woman accused of attempted murder

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN and a woman were remanded to prison yesterday after being accused of attempting to shoot and kill two men at a bar on Rosedale Street last week.

Senior Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr arraigned 31-year-old Venel Saintamar on two counts of attempted murder and 39-year-old Felicia Pinder on two counts of abetment to attempted murder.

Saintamar allegedly got into an altercation with Andre Thompson and Cairo Greene at the Trending Place Bar on January 3 and attempted to shoot and kill the two men with a handgun. During the same incident, Pinder allegedly aided and abetted Saintamar in the shooting.

Both victims received medical treatment for their injuries and were successfully discharged from hospital.

The defendants were informed that their case would proceed to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

They were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until their VBIs are potentially served on April 1.

Attorney Ian Cargill represented Ms Pinder.