Ordered to compensate officer after assault guilty plea

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was ordered to pay financial compensation to a police officer he assaulted at JFK Plaza last week.

Senior Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr arraigned Jeffrey Meadows, 49, yesterday on charges of assaulting a police officer, disorderly behaviour, and resisting arrest.

The incident occurred on January 2, when Meadows was reportedly acting disorderly. When a police officer approached and questioned him, Meadows refused to cooperate. He then violently resisted arrest, during which he assaulted the officer.

The officer sustained a knee contusion as a result of the altercation.

Meadows pleaded guilty to all charges and admitted to being intoxicated at the time of the incident.

The court granted Meadows a conditional discharge, ordering him to pay the officer $400 in compensation and to issue an official apology.

Failure to pay the compensation would result in a fine of $575 or a 60-day prison sentence.

Meadows is required to return to court on February 4 to provide a progress report.