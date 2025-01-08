Police warn on rising social media scams

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

A senior Bahamian police officer yesterday renewed warnings about an increase in social media scams and a “concerning number” of other online incidents currently under investigation.

Chief Superintendent Anton Rahming, head of the Royal Bahamas Police Force’s Criminal Investigations Department (CID), spoke out as the Ministry of Energy and Transport issued an alert warning the public of a social media scam using their likeness to gain personal information.

It said a Facebook page with the user name ‘Bahamas Public Transport’ was promoting a ‘Smart Pass’ initiative and encouraging users to register via a linked website. Officials warned that the Government is not behind the scheme and currently has “no arrangement” for the introduction of a ‘Smart Pass’ system for the transport industry at this time.

“The Ministry of Energy and Transport is aware of a Facebook page under the title of ‘Bahamas Public Transport’ that appears to promote a Smart Pass and invites persons to register at www.corewayformst.com,” it said in a statement.

“Members of the public are advised that the Government of The Bahamas is not involved in this scheme. Further, there is currently no arrangement with stakeholders in the transport industry for a ‘Smart Pass’ at this time.”

The statement advised the public to avoid the website as it is “not legitimate and unsafe”, and a complaint will be made to the Royal Bahamas Police Force about this.

“The Ministry strongly urges the public to avoid accessing the website and providing any personal financial information. This website is not legitimate and unsafe. The public is further advised that a complaint will be made to the Royal Bahamas Police Force,” it added.

Chief Superintendent Rahming said there has been a rise in social media-related scams recently, but added that there are also a “concerning number” of social media-related incidents that the police are probing.

“There is a rise, but there are a concerning number of social media issues that we are looking at,” he confirmed. Social media users have also sounded the alarm over an alleged Facebook Marketplace scam that lures in victims via pages that advertise apartment rentals and vehicles at extremely low prices.

The fake accounts usually copy the pictures and identity of Bahamians, and request personal information or a down payment before viewing the merchandise. Chief Superintendent Rahming confirmed that police have an individual in custody that is assisting in a number of matters including some that “stem from a time back”.

He advised the public to be “very careful” when making purchases online and warned that if the price of an item being advertised appears “too good” they should be wary of the transaction. “You have to be very careful with how you make purchases,” said Chief Superintendent Rahming.

“Sometimes, if the value of that item, the price that is being offered, it seems to be too good, then maybe it is too good to make that purchase. So you have to do your background checks before you make those purchases.”