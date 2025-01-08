Prince Strachan enters NCAA transfer portal

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter



The new year will come with a change of scenery for Grand Bahamian wide receiver Prince Strachan. The former Boise State starter made the decision to enter the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) transfer portal earlier this week after two seasons with the team.

In a heartfelt statement released on social media, Strachan expressed his gratitude to Boise State for the experiences and milestones he has achieved in such a short time.

“I express my heartfelt gratitude to Boise State University and Bronco Nation for the incredible opportunity they provided me and for the genuine love I have received since I arrived in beautiful Boise Idaho. As a young athlete from Freeport, Grand Bahama, Boise State opened the door to an experience I will forever cherish.

“Thanks to the amazing coaching staff at Boise State. I am so proud of the personal growth I’ve achieved on and off the field. I am forever grateful to coach Danielson, coach Koetter and coach Miller for their guidance and mentorship. I also want to acknowledge coach Andy Avalos, who played a pivotal role in allowing me to live out my dream of playing college football. Their mentorship and support have been invaluable to me,” he wrote on Instagram.

The 6-foot-5 sophomore had some key moments with the Broncos which included a recent trip to the Fiesta Bowl.

Boise State had a remarkable 2024 season, wrapping up with a historic 12-2 win/loss record while also going undefeated to win the Mountain West Conference Championship again.

During the 2024 season, Strachan had 25 receptions for 304 yards along with one touchdown.

One of his most memorable performances in the Broncos uniform came in a 31-14 loss against Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl. He recorded four catches for 40 yards and was on his way to adding a 20-yard touchdown to the stat sheet but had it called back due to a hands-to-the-face penalty.

In his two seasons at Boise State, he turned in 37 receptions for 578 yards to go along with three touchdowns.

He expressed that although it was a tough decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal, he is proud of the journey and will forever be grateful to the programme.

“Even though today I am making a tough decision. I am very proud of what we’ve accomplished as a team during my time at BSU, including winning two mountain west championships and a college football playoff appearance in the Fiesta Bowl. I will hold these milestones close to my heart. I do not take the hard work from so many people it took to accomplish those goals and I know the values instilled in me during my time as a Bronco will help me on and off the field for the rest of my life.

“No matter where my journey takes me, I will forever be as Boise State Bronco. Thank you to every teammate, coach and staff member who has been part of my journey. You have made a lasting impact on my life and I am eternally grateful,” he wrote.

The Grand Bahamian wide receiver can prove to be a major loss when it comes to the Broncos receivers. He is just one of 11 other Boise State players to enter the transfer portal.

While Strachan searches for a new football home, the Broncos will continue to fine tune their roster ahead of the 2025 season.