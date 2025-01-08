Two and a half years prison for having unlicenced firearm

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 21-year-old Exuma resident was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for possessing an unlicenced firearm on Christmas Day.

Senior Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr arraigned Crestwell Farrington Jr on possession of an unlicenced firearm.

Police, acting on information regarding a shooting at the New Fling Club in Exuma around 3.40am on December 25, apprehended Farrington later that day in North Sound. During his arrest, a black Taurus 9x19 pistol was reportedly recovered from bushes in the area.

Last month, the Royal Bahamas Police Force issued an attempted murder wanted poster for Farrington.

During his virtual arraignment before the Chief Magistrate last week, Farrington maintained his guilty plea to the charge.

Monique Gomez, Farrington’s attorney, told the court her client had admitted to possessing the firearm from the onset of the investigation.

She noted that Farrington had no prior convictions, was gainfully employed, and had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity to avoid wasting the court’s time. Ms Gomez appealed for leniency, emphasising that her client deserved an opportunity to redeem himself.

Magistrate Allen acknowledged Farrington’s potential for rehabilitation but highlighted the widespread issue of illegal firearms and their role in violent crimes across the nation.

Farrington was sentenced to two and a half years at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services. He was informed of his right to appeal the sentence within seven days.

Before being taken into custody, Farrington was tearfully embraced by his stepmother.