Knowles says ‘much more work to be done’ in voice note probe

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

POLICE Commissioner Shanta Knowles suggested yesterday that the investigation into a high-profile controversy linked to voice notes is incomplete, even though it led to charges against three men on Tuesday.

“That investigation has been going on for a few months and we are pleased that we were able to get to a point where we were able to have them arraigned before the Magistrate’s Court,” she said. “There is much work to be done with that investigation, and as we work, we will wait for the DPP to give us further direction.”

Commissioner Knowles’ predecessor, Clayton Fernander, told reporters last month that the investigation extended beyond the leaked audio.

Police charged three men on Tuesday: former Chief Superintendent of Police Michael Johnson, prominent lawyer Bjorn Ferguson and Sergeant 3726 Deangelo Rolle.

The charges stemmed from leaked voice notes that allegedly captured a quid-pro-quo arrangement involving Johnson and Ferguson and two murdered men, Michael Fox Jr and Dino Smith.

Police allege that Johnson conspired with Ferguson and Fox Jr to solicit a bribe from Fox Jr

between November 6 and 15, 2023.

During the same period, Johnson also allegedly helped Fox Jr in an offence related to theft.

He is further accused of stealing $90,000 from Akeil Holmes, another suspect in the case, on November 3, 2023, while the money was in police custody.

Meanwhile, Ferguson is charged with assisting Fox Jr after the fact in a theft-related offence between November 6 and 15, 2023. Rolle faces a charge of abetment to stealing.

The three men were not required to enter pleas to the offences but were granted bail with reporting conditions.

They are scheduled to return to court on January 30 for the presentation of Voluntary Bills of Indictment (VBIs).