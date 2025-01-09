Search for next UB president narrowed to three finalists

THE University of The Bahamas said the search for its next president has been narrowed to three finalists after an extensive recruitment search.

The finalists are UB alumna Dr Maria Woodside-Oriakhi, Dr Robert Blaine III, and Dr Leroy Hamilton Jr.

UB said in a statement that Dr Woodside-Oriakhi brings over 25 years of academic experience, specialising in advancing quality initiatives, fostering global partnerships, and overseeing academic preparation for SACSCOC (The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges) accreditation.

Dr Blaine III has leadership experience, including in SACSCOC accreditation and fundraising. He currently serves as senior executive and director of the Centre for Lead and the Centre for Municipal Practice, National League of Cities.

Dr Hamilton Jr has experience in both community college and university environments. He has served as a SACSCOC accreditation liaison and successfully secured substantial grant funding.

“The selection of these finalists represents months of dedicated effort by the nine-member presidential search committee supported by AGB Search, a renowned executive search consulting firm,” UB added.

“The PSC has thoroughly evaluated over 90 candidates who responded to the presidential profile outlining the strategic vision for the university as well as the expectations, priorities and opportunities for leadership.”

UB added that the next phase will involve each finalist separately visiting the university’s Oakes Field Campus to engage with key stakeholders, staff, students and community leaders.

Each finalist will also meet with Education Minister Glenys Hanna-Martin and her team.

Stakeholders will have the opportunity to provide feedback to inform the board of trustees’ final decision.

UB said details on the candidates’ curricula vitae and opportunities for stakeholder engagement will be posted soon on the presidential search website.