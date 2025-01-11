Pintard: VAT reduction on food 'falls short'

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

FREE National Movement (FNM) leader Michael Pintard said the reduction in the Value-Added Tax (VAT) rate on food falls short of the significant relief Bahamians were expecting.

In a statement, Mr Pintard pledged efforts to exempt VAT from healthy foods will be restarted under the FNM administration as he also pointed to longstanding calls from the party for its removal from breadbasket items, medicines, and feminine hygiene products.

“Mr Davis still has an opportunity to take responsibility for this mistake and do the right thing," Mr Pintard said.

"Anything less is half-stepping.”

Mr Pintard also criticised Mr Davis's address for failing to address critical issues such as crime and corruption.

“Bahamians are still waiting for leadership that demonstrates accountability at every level of governance,” he said. “If this address is an indication of the administration's agenda for 2025, it’s clear they are already out of ideas.”

During a New Year’s address at the University of The Bahamas on Wednesday, Mr Davis announced the VAT reduction, stating it was intended to ease the burden of rising prices on families.

“We know that high prices exert a terrible pressure on families,” Mr Davis said. “Reducing VAT by 50 percent will make a difference for those with the tightest disposable income.”

The reduction will apply to all food sold in grocery stores, including fresh produce, frozen items, baby food, and snacks, but excludes prepared foods from deli sections. The measure also extends to the importation of these goods.

This policy marks a shift for the PLP, which has traditionally supported a low-rate, broad-based VAT system with minimal exemptions, praised for its efficiency and simplicity.

In 2018, the Minnis administration removed VAT from breadbasket items, including butter, cooking oil, mayonnaise, grits, cheese, corned beef, evaporated milk, margarine, rice, flour, bread, tomato paste, baby cereal, baby formula, soups, broths, powdered detergents, soaps, fresh milk, and mustard. However, sugar was excluded from the exemption. At the same time, the overall VAT rate was increased from 7.5 per cent to 12 per cent.

In June 2019, then-Minister of Health Dr Duane Sands announced plans to add healthy items such as spinach, broccoli, almonds, and certain fruits to the breadbasket list, making them price-controlled and VAT-free. However, these items were never officially added to the list.